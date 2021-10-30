HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team has made a habit out of not celebrating the little things that happen over the course of a season. That rule was broken in some respect on Saturday night. So what was that “little” big thing to be celebrated? Head coach Rachelle Sayers’ 200th win at Carroll.
“It was awesome. We don’t celebrate the little things enough,” former Saint and current assistant coach Hannah Dean said. “While this isn’t really a little thing, we can’t pass it up. We understand that we have a game on Wednesday but this is something that needed to be celebrated and the girls were excited for her. It’s a milestone and we needed to acknowledge it.”
Carroll eased by Viterbo 81-44 for its first win of the 2021-22 season. Sayers has been sitting on 199 victories since March 1 and the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game.
Sayers emerged from Carroll’s locker room Saturday night with her family, just behind her coaching staff, about 15 minutes after the public address announcer in the PE Center made the crowd aware of the milestone to the cheers of most in attendance.
“We had a little fake champagne, they had balloons, they had an awesome cake in there,” Sayers said. “Just really appreciate the opportunity to be here at Carroll. I’ve been blessed with amazing, amazing assistants...I have an amazing staff. You don’t get here without having great support around you. Just can’t say enough about that team I get to coach every single day. They’re warriors and they do everything we ask of them. Above and beyond that, they’re amazing people, which I’m the most proud of.”
Sayers’ staff — and team — this year offers a glimpse into what has made Carroll’s basketball program so successful over the last 10-plus seasons. J.D. Solomon, Hannah Dean and Taylor Salonen are all former Saints. Dean and Salonen both played under Sayers and enjoyed success. Dean was the first, first-team all-American for the program during her senior season.
Saturday’s starting five featured two super seniors in Dani Wagner and Christine Denny that passed on beginning their professional careers, and instead exercised their COVID eligibility to spend one final season with the Saints.
Those former and current players deciding to stick around a little longer speaks to what Sayers has built and maintained at Carroll.
“When I knew I wanted to stay around, I knew I wanted to stay with this team and coaching was the best chance to do that,” Dean said. “She accepted me with open arms, just like she did with me as a player. It means a lot that she’s keeping me around and it’s so fun to be on the coaching staff with her.
“Just seeing those seniors come back voluntarily and wanting to do it again. Just the atmosphere and the community, and everything about Carroll and this program and coach Sayers is so welcoming. We say it all the time, it’s not for everyone, but people who come and thrive really get a lot out of it. That all has to do with coach Sayers.”
Wagner, Denny and Jaidyn Lyman have the opportunity to become the most-tenured Carroll women’s basketball players in school history later this season. Wagner said that group of seniors have been on the court for about half of Sayers’ wins.
“Carroll isn’t for everyone, but if you’re here and you’re committed then she’s committed to you,” Wagner said. “I think the thing about her is she’s so passionate and dedicated to our program and us girls. She loves each one of us like we’re her own. If you’re with her, she’s with you.”
Sayers does not take much credit for the milestone surpassed on Saturday night. In 10 full seasons at Carroll, Sayers has guided her team to eight winning campaigns. That includes an active streak of four-straight 20-plus win seasons that dates back to 2017-18.
Carroll owns a winning percentage north of 65 percent in Sayers’ 303 career games and the program has either appeared in or qualified for the NAIA postseason in each of the last four seasons.
“It is about the players. It’s really not about me,” Sayers said. “It’s about getting players that understand what it means to be a Carroll Fighting Saint, and we’ve got a bench full. I’m super proud to coach them every day.”
May of 2021 marked 10 years since Sayers was hired by Carroll. That, according to her, is about seven years more than she originally anticipated spending at Carroll. Sayers said she grew to love everything she hopes recruits find special when they visit campus and learn about the program.
“The support that we get from this community and the opportunity to have the success that we’ve been able to have, and to be able to coach great people everyday, is something that doesn’t always happen,” Sayers said. “It’s something that I really appreciate. It’d be hard to think about being somewhere else right now.”
Three times Carroll has won the Frontier regular-season crown under Sayers. Three times the Saints have captured the conference tournament championship. Twice — including last year — they accomplished both of those feats.
Still, she said all of that would be cashed in right now for a national championship. From the outset, and especially with this current crop of seniors, that has been the goal. It remains one of the few things that still eludes Carroll, but after finishing last season ranked inside the top-10, the Saints opened this year at No. 7 in the polls.
Sayers has many things to be proud of in her time at Carroll. She has built the program into a title contender every year. She has coached numerous all-Americans, including three last season. She has maintained a level of recruiting that figures to keep Carroll competitive years into the future.
What she is most proud of, however, are the individuals that have continued to make Carroll part of their lives. The Saints’ bench featured many such people on Saturday night, but there were also plenty walking around the PE Center helping celebrate Sayers’ 200th win.
“I look around and I see a bunch of former Saints players that are doing great things,” Sayers said. “They’re still coming back and giving back to this school and this community. That makes me really proud because that says to me that they had a great experience here. That’s why we do it. It’s not for the wins, it’s for this experience for them. I had that experience, I got to play college basketball. If you’re coaching for the wins, you’re coaching for the wrong reasons.”
