ASHLAND, Ore. — Carroll held fourth quarter leads of 27-7 and 33-14, but a 12-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Southern Oregon quarterback Matt Struck to Bryce Goggin with 37 seconds to play, propelled the Raiders past the Saints 34-33 on Saturday.
Carroll has now lost its three games this season by a combined eight points.
“It’s like a curse,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “It was déjà vu from 2019. Just gotta find a way to make one play in the fourth quarter, in all phases of the game. You make one play and you end up winning that game. Proud of our kids, proud of how they played. They played with great effort...Eight points separates three games. Shoulda, coulda, woulda. You gotta find a way to win those games.”
Through 46 and a half minutes of play, it looked as if Carroll would do something it had never done before: beat SOU in Frontier Conference play on the road. In the last 13:37 of the contest, however, the Raiders stormed back, scoring four times for 27 points, all from the right arm of Struck.
Instead of the Saints beating SOU for the first time since 2015, this year’s game will now forever draw comparisons to the 2019 contest between these two programs, a game that was also played in Ashland. In that game, Carroll led 28-9 with under four minutes left in the third quarter, just to see SOU sneak back ahead on a touchdown and PAT with 44 seconds left to play.
That result in 2019? Also a one-point victory for the Raiders (29-28). Saturday represented the first time Carroll had visited Ashland since that contest, and through the large majority of the game, it looked as if the Saints would avenge that defeat, but instead, they fell to 1-3 on the season.
Carroll needed a pair of drives to get true freshman quarterback Jack Prka settled into the game. Starting for an injured Devan Bridgewater, and making his collegiate debut, Prka came out slinging the ball on the Saints’ third drive.
Long receptions from Tony Collins and Kyle Pierce helped Carroll move the football inside the red zone where Prka found Collins on a 2-yard touchdown throw and catch to open the scoring for Carroll in the first quarter.
Prka’s first collegiate touchdown, he backed it up with right before halftime, finding Camron Rothie on a 13-yard pass. That play gave the Saints a 17-7 halftime advantage and pushed Prka up to 215 first-half yards through the air.
The second half would be tougher sledding for the freshman. That, however, did not stop Carroll from moving the football or tacking onto its lead. A turnover forced by the Saints’ defense -- one of four on the day -- led to a Carroll field goal. Six minutes later, and to open the fourth quarter, Duncan Kraft punched in his first of two rushing scores, giving Carroll a 20-point advantage.
“I thought Jack Prka at quarterback did a good job,” Purcell said. “He managed and ran the offense pretty well. He’s very competitive. That was encouraging to see him do some good stuff...The receiving group had quite a few touches and running backs ran pretty well. Just establishing the drives, making sure you’re getting touchdowns and not field goals...I thought we fought our tails off. It just wasn’t our day. I don’t know how else to say it.”
As SOU crept back into the game, Carroll’s inability to effectively move the football began showing up. Despite racking up 401 yards of total offense, the Saints picked up just 140 of that in the second half, 66 of which came on Kraft’s second rushing score.
Prka went 4-for-12 for 47 yards in the closing 30 minutes and Carroll’s defense -- a unit that had been playing great all day -- gave up 311 second-half yards of offense to SOU.
Zach Spiroff and Micah Ans each picked off SOU’s Struck in the first half. Carroll consistently had men in the back-field, stopping any Raider attempt at rushing the football and disrupting Struck’s rhythm throwing the ball.
In the second half, and as Carroll continued to find ways into the back-field, Struck exploded for 288 yards and four scores. SOU threw the ball 38 times in the second half and Goggin caught both of his receiving touchdowns in the game’s final four minutes, including the go-ahead tally.
Goggin finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. Struck, despite three interceptions, amassed 318 yards through the air and four touchdowns. SOU matched Carroll’s 20 first downs despite not getting one until mid-way through the second quarter and racked up 380 yards of offense.
In his debut, Prka went 23-for-38 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Kyle Pierce, who had a 54-yard catch and run in the second quarter, caught four passes for 88 yards. Rothie hauled in nine balls for 67 yards and a touchdown and Collins was credited with 34 yards and a receiving score.
“It just shows that he’s played in a lot of big games in his life...He went out and competed, which was very, very impressive,” Purcell said of Prka. “He’s very, very good at accurately throwing the football. He’s learning. Some of the play calls, that’s just learned.”
Kraft, who seemed to stem the SOU tide with a long touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, finished just short of a career day with 145 yards on the ground and two scores on 21 carries.
Defensively, both teams sacked the quarterback four times, but SOU picked up 11 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Linebacker Drew Schuler paced the Raiders with nine tackles, including three TFL and a sack.
Spiroff booked 11 tackles and an interception in the loss. Linebackers Trent Durfey and Thomas Robitaille combined for seven tackles (three TFL), two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
SOU improves to 2-2 with the win. Carroll, now 1-3, faces another out-of-state contest next Saturday when it travels to Caldwell, Idaho, to play College of Idaho.
“It’s like somebody just punched you in the stomach,” Purcell said of the loss. “I just didn’t know what to tell [the players], honestly. It’s another game that, to me, we played well enough to win. You gotta find a way to win. I think we got better in some aspects overall.”
