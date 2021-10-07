HELENA — After two weeks of playing out-of-state road games, Carroll returns to Nelson Stadium this weekend where a winless Montana State Northern team and homecoming festivities await.
“Enjoy the day,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of the message to his players. “It’s going to be an intense football game. There’s going to be a lot of people here. Their job is to win the game. It’s homecoming and everybody else gets to do all the other stuff, but your job is one thing and one thing only, and that’s to win the game. That’s why they have football during the homecoming because it all ties together. Chevy trucks, apple pie and homecoming and a football game. It’s kinda the American way a little bit.”
Carroll is inducting a slew of former standout athletes into its Hall of Fame on Saturday, including the 2010 national championship-winning football team, two assistant coaches in Nick Howlett and Jim Hogan and all-American defensive end Phil Lenoue.
For the Saints on the field, however, they will be tasked with beating a Northern team that has shown signs of improvement in the last several weeks. The Lights have not won a Frontier Conference football game since a 28-14 victory over Carroll in 2016, resulting in 46-straight losses in conference play. Head coach Andrew Rolin is in his fourth season with the program, and after giving up 42 points in each of its first three games, Northern has dropped its last two games by a combined 13 points.
“They’re going to come in here hungry. They’ve got a lot to play for,” Purcell said of the Lights. “That program is just getting stronger and stronger every year. There’s a definite improvement. They’re very well-coached and they’re a very disciplined team. As the years are progressing, the culture looks like it’s gotten really strong and the belief is there. It’s going to be a contest, it’s going to be four quarters of football.”
Former Carroll coach and Hall of Famer Mike Van Diest took over the Lights’ defense this summer and has oversaw a group that has largely struggled. Honorable Mention all-American linebacker Dylan Wampler has been one of the lone bright spots for a unit that gives up, on average, over 430 yards and 36 points per game. That unit allowed a season-low 23 points last time out against Montana Tech, but still yielded better than 400 total yards.
Carroll’s offense appears to be clicking right now. Despite a 1-1 record, the Saints have scored 61 combined points in their last two games, topping 400 yards two weeks ago in a 34-33 loss to Southern Oregon. While that success figures to give Carroll plenty of momentum on that side of the football heading into Saturday, the offense is still searching for some consistency and a fast start.
“I think it gives us some momentum, but it’s all about the first drive when we come out,” wide receiver Camron Rothie said. “I know the last two games we’ve had two three-and-outs in the first drive. That has kinda halted us in the first half, so we’ve gotta come out on fire on Saturday for sure.”
Carroll is looking to get back to .500 on the season after a 1-3 start. Freshman quarterback Jack Prka has started the last two games for the Saints and passed for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns. Rothie, wide receiver Kyle Pierce and tight end Tony Collins are all over 200 yards this season. Both Pierce and Collins have proven to be big-play threats, averaging better than 14 yards per catch with four touchdowns between them.
With some injuries, Carroll has been able to mix in some guys further down the depth chart, namely running back Baxter Tuggle who picked up 70 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Duncan Kraft last week.
Prka began the season as the back-up quarterback, but has filled in nicely with starter Devan Bridgewater on the mend.
“The more reps you have, the better opportunity to perform well on Saturday,” Purcell said. “That’s why your veteran senior and junior teams are a little bit more dominant and then you get a little more physicality, too, with those older groups. It’s exciting to be able to get more guys opportunities to play and to prepare them for Saturday, and for the rest of the season, and for the rest of their careers.”
Defensively, Carroll has to deal with a multi-pronged rushing attack on Saturday. Northern’s sophomore running back Izayah Boss is coming off a 110-yard performance against Tech and is nearing 500 yards on the ground this season. As a team, the Lights run the ball around 60 percent of the time and average 188 yards rushing per game.
Quarterback Kaymen Cureton has not only thrown for 577 yards and three touchdowns in five games, but he doubles as the team’s second-leading rusher with 238 yards and two more scores. His back-up, Devonte Armstrong, entered the Tech game and threw for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also ripped off a 72-yard run in the third quarter that set up a score.
“Probably just prepare for both [quarterbacks],” Carroll defensive coordinator Wes Nurse said. “The most recent game, both of them played, so obviously they saw something in him. [Armstrong] did some good stuff in that game, too. I think he ripped off a 72-yarder and had another deep ball. He showed he could make some plays.
“We just gotta make sure we take care of those passing lanes. Make sure we have a good, tight contain rush on him. If he breaks contain, we’ve gotta do a good job with our secondary guys of making sure we stay on our guys so they can’t throw the ball down the field.”
Carroll has a defensive line that has been particularly tough against the run this season. Going into last week’s game against College of Idaho, the Saints were giving up less than 100 rushing yards per game. That number stands at 111 yards now, but opposing teams still average less than 22 points against the Saints per game.
Looking to climb back to 3-3, Carroll has a favorable matchup against a team it has beaten eight-straight times, including a 49-7 win back in the spring. The Saints are 25-1 all-time at home against Northern and are 9-1 in their last 10 match-ups with the Lights. Carroll has lost to Northern just seven times since 1958 and not at home since 1968.
As is the case nearly every week, however, the Saints are not changing much approach-wise as they attempt to work themselves back up the Frontier Conference standings.
“Do your job mentality and we’ve been sticking to that as the message for the most part, and continuing that message of the one rep, one play mentality,” Purcell said. “Get it to the fourth quarter and win in the fourth quarter...Good opportunity to perform in front of your home crowd. We’ve been on the road the last two weeks, so it’ll be nice to be at home.”
Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Nelson Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.