HELENA — It is a mindset that has been present in the Carroll women’s basketball program for about the last half-decade. Started by former Weber State Director of Basketball Operations and assistant coach Phil Beckner, the “Be Better. Be Different” philosophy is more than just words printed on T-shirts and sweatshirts that Saints players and coaches can be seen wearing around the facilities.
“I’ve heard it a lot, it’s a good motto to go by,” sophomore Jamie Pickens said. “Phil Beckner knows what he’s talking about, obviously. I think we can follow that and we can be better and win and do all that stuff, but it’s really about getting in extra shots and getting in extra time in the weight room and following through what coach is telling us to do and following COVID protocols. Doing the little things that will prepare us best.”
Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers was on staff at Weber State during part of Beckner’s seven seasons with the program and remembers well workouts he would do with his players, including one player that would turn into an NBA superstar in Damian Lillard.
Beckner is now heavily involved in player development for professional basketball players and is based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Sayers said she is often able to swing by and observe Beckner at work during the off-season and always comes away feeling inspired by his commitment and passion for what he does.
“The last few summers and springs that I’ve been there recruiting, I’ve had a chance to go in and watch his pre-draft workouts or his workouts with the NBA guys,” Sayers said. “He talks to those guys and he works those guys out just like he would one of these players. He’s very passionate about what he does and I am just really inspired by the way he trains his players and the impact he has on them. I wanted to be able to bring that into our program and the kids have really bought into it. It’s something that I think will stick with our program for a long time.”
For Sayers and her team, being better and following Beckner’s philosophy means players show up everyday with their minds set on getting better and improving their game. Being different includes extra time spent in the gym or the weight room training and preparing for whatever is thrown your way next.
This late in the season, as most teams have stopped lifting weights, Carroll is still hitting the weight room earnestly. After practice, players often stay for extra conditioning or to get extra shots up or to work on a specific part of their game they feel needs attention. It is one of the many reasons the Saints are 21-2 and heading into the NAIA National Tournament ranked sixth in the country and on a 10-game win streak.
“I think when your players feel like they are doing things better, they are doing things differently, they have a little bit of an edge,” Sayers said. “They have a confidence that they know, ‘hey we’ve done the work, we’re ready to do this.’ Phil has been great to our team and to me. He’s spoken to our team a few times. We were actually able to go to his facility when we were in Phoenix last year and he spoke to us. He spoke to us on Zoom this year. The message is one that really resonates well with this team and really for what we stand for.”
In the year of COVID, accomplishing what the Saints have feels a little more special considering all the challenges thrown their way. At times earlier this season, Carroll has practiced with only five or six players due to quarantines associated with the virus, and when the idea of being better was in jeopardy, the Saints found ways to be different with what they could do in the moment.
“We talk about, we couldn’t always be better...but we could do things differently,” Sayers said. “We could be the best that we could be, and so I think that’s a mindset these guys have used a lot. We talked about when we can’t do what we’re used to doing, we got to do what we can. That was kind of the mindset we had through all the COVID stops and starts and quarantines.”
Having the “Be Better. Be Different” mindset shows up in all the little things Carroll does well on the basketball court. The Saints are usually the first team on the floor for a loose ball and play solid team defense to the tune of allowing just 57.2 points per game to their opponents.
Senior Christine Denny and Pickens both average 6.4 rebounds per game for a team that ranks third in the NAIA in total rebound defense and 14th in rebound margin at plus-9.4. Carroll is plus-105 on the offensive boards this season and sports a top-20 assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting the ball at a 44.8 percent clip from the field.
Carroll won the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship and needs just one win to advance to the NAIA National Tournament’s Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
“It’s really exciting that we get this opportunity...I think we just need to focus on us and focus on getting better every day until that game,” Pickens said. “Feeling good right now. Kinda got on a roll at the end there and we’re playing pretty good right now.”
Led by First Team All-Conference picks in Danielle Wagner and Denny, Carroll’s current class of seniors have heard Beckner’s philosophy for the last four or five years. Each year it has been that group’s responsibility to make sure new players in the program understand what that means and what is expected.
With Carroll having enjoyed so much success on the court over the last handful of years, that cycle of older players setting the standard for the younger players seems to have taken hold and continues to manifest itself within the program.
“The younger players understand what they need to do and they’re following the examples of the leaders and that success, hopefully, just keeps breeding itself year after year,” Sayers said. “I feel like that’s kinda where we’re at right now.”
Carroll will receive a bye on the first day of the opening site games as the No. 1 seed in the Lewiston A Bracket. The Saints play the winner of No. 2 seed Lewis-Clark State and No. 3 seed William Jessup on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Lewiston, Idaho. The winner of that game advances to the Round of 16 that begins next week in Sioux City, Iowa.
“I know that [the players are] going to go into Saturday night’s game with that mentality that winners get to stay and losers have to go home,” Sayers said. “We’re going to be locked in and ready to play our best game of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.