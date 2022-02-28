HELENA — Smiles on the faces of players and coaches as they ascended the ladder and cut down nets told the story. Montana Tech’s men’s basketball team is Frontier Conference Tournament Champions after knocking off Carroll 62-61 inside the PE Center on Monday night.
“This is why I came here: to win the Frontier,” Tech sophomore Caleb Bellach said. “I said that when I transferred. I said we were going to compete for a Frontier title. Everyone bought in and we did what we needed to do…
“It’s indescribable. Some of these guys have been here for five years waiting to [cut down nets], so I was very fortunate to come into an already great program. We’ve gotta keep going from here. This is the standard that this program needs to be at.”
Tech’s tournament title is just the latest achievement on a long list of firsts for the Orediggers in what has been a historic season. It had been 23 years – since the 1998-99 season – that Tech hoisted the league tournament trophy.
Earlier this season, Tech picked up its first regular-season conference title (shared with Carroll) since 1993. It had also been 24 years since Tech enjoyed a 20-win season. Monday’s win was victory No. 26.
Tech now has the Frontier’s automatic bid to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament.
“It’s been a historic and a magical season,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “We have a group of guys that just fight for each other and good things are going to happen when you have that. We had great leadership with six seniors and we had tremendously mature freshmen that stepped in and played vital minutes for us…
“I’m just so happy for all the hard work that these guys put in and the culmination of us being able to cut down some nets.”
Tech had not beaten Carroll inside the PE Center since 2014. That is a span of 15 games, all of which fell the Saints’ way. Until Monday night, of course.
Tech did not take a second-half lead until 2.5 seconds were showing on the scoreboard. Carroll had kept the Orediggers at arm’s length, but by no more than six points, in the game’s final 20 minutes.
Down 61-60 with 15 seconds on the clock, however, Tech had possession.
It was just three nights ago that Tech was lifted past Montana Western in the league tournament semifinal game on a last-second lay-up. Oddly enough, Monday’s game came down to a similar situation and the Orediggers ran the same play, and got the same result: a game-winning bucket.
Drew Huse caught the ball on the wing, pump-faked a Carroll defender, took a side-dribble and buried the long two-pointer with 2.5 ticks on the clock.
“Last game, Sindou drove it to the basket on a high ball-screen against Western and got a lay-up. We did the same thing,” Huse said. “Carroll obviously came in on him and he made the right play and I was fortunate to knock it down…You can’t explain it, you can’t put it into words. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kinda feeling.”
Huse finished with eight points for Tech on 3-for-8 shooting. He added two rebounds, two assists and a steal, but likely won’t remember anything more than his game-sealing bucket.
“We prepared for this the last two days that if we got to the end of the game and it was a one-possession game, then this is what we would try to do…Drew did an amazing job of moving off-ball. Great shot fake, side-step, game-winner,” Hiatt said. “He was having a little bit of a tough first half – he played much better down the stretch. Just so happy for these seniors. They’re earned every second and every ounce of this victory.”
For every player on Tech’s roster, Monday night will forever be something special. For Bellach’s family, however, it might mean just a little bit more. Caleb’s dad, Jeff, was a senior on the 1998-99 Orediggers team that won the program’s last tournament title. Caleb, who transferred from NCAA Division I Montana State prior to the season, entered the championship game as Tech’s second-leading scorer.
Caleb dropped 15 points, made a trio of 3-pointers and played 39 minutes, all while wearing his father’s No. 10.
“I just got goosebumps thinking about it because it hasn’t really hit me yet,” Caleb said postgame. “It’s just kinda surreal.”
Monday night was not without a hint of controversy. It centered around whether or not Huse released the basketball before the shot clock expired. Referees deemed that he had got the shot off in time during the game live, counting the two-point, go-ahead field goal.
Referees convened during a stoppage in play shortly after the shot, but it is unclear whether it was to discuss the shot clock or the question of whether it was a two- or three-point basket.
Despite the game being broadcast on TV, referees did not have access to a video replay of the shot, and were thus unable to make a determination further than what happened live and their subsequent conversations between themselves on the court.
Frontier referees do not typically have access to instant replay during games, but have used it in specific situations before in gyms with suitable video equipment.
Sindou Diallo scored a game-high 18 points for the Orediggers, while Taylor England and Camdyn Larance each finished with seven points.
Carroll’s Shamrock Campbell poured in a team-high 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He finished 5-for-5 from 3-point distance and added three steals, two assists and four rebounds to the effort.
Jovan Sljivancanin added a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Andrew Cook chipped in 10 points.
“He was great,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said of Campbell. “He’s been great for four years and he’s gotta continue to be great for us to make an NAIA tournament run and get to Kansas City.”
For the Saints, Monday’s loss is the fourth-straight defeat for this senior class in the league tournament championship. Carroll has made seven-straight title games, including in each of the last four seasons under Paulson. Still, however, the Saints have yet to win under Paulson and with this current senior group.
“I just feel bad for the players,” Paulson said. “They worked really hard and they earned the right to host that game. They gave it everything they had. Just sad for the guys, but we’ve still got a season to play. Twenty-four hours from now we’ll be moving on for the national tournament.”
Paulson also gave credit to Tech in their effort on Monday night. The Orediggers ended up out-shooting Carroll and held a plus-12 edge in points in the paint.
Carroll did not make a field goal in the game’s final 2:10 after leading by as many as six points early in the second half. Six times the score was tied in the championship. There were 12 lead changes.
While Tech gets the automatic bid to the national tournament, Carroll is all but locked in to getting an at-large bid. Carroll was recently chosen to host one of the 16 opening round “pod” tournaments that begin on March 11.
Tech, as well as Carroll, will find out their tournament seed, where they will play, who they will play, and their seed within the pod tournament on Thursday.
That gives Carroll time to get over what happened Monday night, and also enough time for Tech to celebrate what was a truly historic night.
“We do have a little bit of time to enjoy this moment, get it out of our system and then look forward to the national tournament, wherever we get sent,” Hiatt said. “We’ll worry about that later. This is going to be a night that none of these guys will ever forget.”
