HELENA — Carroll’s men’s soccer program got a little deeper with some local talent on Thursday when Helena Capital goalkeeper Henry Lauerman signed to become a Saint.
“I just thought it was a great opportunity to stay close to home,” Lauerman said. “I’ve always known it was a great program growing up and it’s always been a dream of mine to play here...I always wanted to stay either in Montana or close, maybe Washington or Idaho, so staying in Montana was a good place for me to be.”
Lauerman was named to the Independent Record’s All-Area Team in 2019 and was an honorable mention all-conference player after helping the Bruins notch five shutouts. He earned All-State honors in 2020 as a senior.
“If you look across our lineup, almost all of our players are ODP regional players, all-state players and international [players] that have played at a very high level for their country,” Saints head coach Doug Mello said. “Henry fits the bill, he’s a big-save goalkeeper. We do have a bevy of good goalkeepers, as well, which makes us stronger, but Henry is gonna be able to come in as a freshman and push for a starting spot.”
Lauerman joins former Capital players Ryan Quinn, Caleb Hoxie and Matt Wigton on Carroll’s roster, and paired with another local signing expected next week, further adds to the local flavor present in the Saints’ program.
“It makes my job easier,” Mello said. “The guys know each other, they can play off of some talents that they’ve had playing together at Capital...They all played together in the summer league and they’ve competed against each other as well as with each other. Just a good thing to have when you have a group that has a bit of history.”
Having grown up going to Carroll sporting events, Lauerman already had a good idea what being a Saint was all about, and getting to play with some former teammates at the next level was the cherry on top of a relatively easy decision.
Mello said his newest signee excels with the communication aspect of being a goalkeeper and punts the ball well. Add in Lauerman’s skills in the box and you have an all-around good player.
“He rules the box well, which is what you want,” Mello said. “He’s good in the air, he can come across and get some crosses and high balls aren’t going to beat him. He goes to the ground well, comes out on breakaways. He’s pretty fearless and that has to be a real high priority in a goalkeeper. When you combine all of that, he’s just an all-around player that we’re happy to have.”
Lauerman is looking forward to making new friends as a Saint, and with teammates from all around the world, Carroll is a good place for that to happen. He plans to study Health Sciences at Carroll and said his parents were excited when they learned Lauerman would be choosing the purple and gold to continue his academic and athletic career.
“I’ve loved soccer all my life and just being able to continue playing it after high school is awesome,” Lauerman said.
