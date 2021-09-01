HELENA — Austin Bedke was one of the better linebackers at the 8-man level in Idaho during his time at Oakley High School. Twice he was all-state on defense and twice he was selected all-conference as a running back. As a junior, he broke his school’s single-season tackle record just to shatter it again as a senior and leave Oakley as the all-time tackles leader for a career.
He was recruited by a handful of Frontier Conference schools, but ultimately chose Carroll in 2019.
“It’s been quite the journey,” Bedke said. “Coming from 8-man when I got here I didn’t even know half of the calls, I didn’t know what cover four or anything like that was. I’m glad I got that redshirt in to take some time and learn the defense and get bigger, faster and stronger.”
Bedke redshirted in his true freshman season, still working out how to best impact the game in 11-on-11 action. That developmental season, prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of football in 2020, gave way to limited reps as a reserve and special teams player in the spring of 2021.
“He wasn’t a day one starter and absolutely worked his way up,” Carroll linebackers coach Randy Bandelow said. “I remember the first day of practice his freshman year. He said, ‘coach, this is the first time I’ve played with 11 people on the field.’ It was a big adjustment that way. This spring, he got some action. Played a little bit in our sub package stuff and a lot on special teams. That was his first real game experience. It’s awesome to see how ready he was [this season].”
The 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker was not listed on Carroll’s two-deep going into the season-opener against Montana Western. When an injury forced one of the Saints’ top linebackers out of the game in the first half, however, Bedke sprinted from the sideline and took his place in the middle of the defense.
“It’s just exciting. I’m glad that I’ve had the older guys to teach me and bring me through it,” Bedke said. “It’s exciting to finally get out and smack some pads on something other than special teams...It’s a sad thing that Colin [Sassano] got hurt and I was just trying to fill his shoes a little bit and help the defense get through the half to where Tom [Robitaille] could get back in and we could rotate that way.”
Bedke ended up playing the majority of the game and was credited with eight tackles and a pass breakup. Six of those stops were solo tackles, tying him for the team lead in that category through one game.
“Coach Purcell always says to be at your best when your best is needed,” Bandelow said. “Well, Austin went into that game not knowing if he’d get a single snap of MIKE linebacker. When Colin went down in the first half, he ended up playing close to 50 plays and graded out higher than anyone. I’m so happy for that guy that he got in there, and not only got himself lined up and took control of the defense, but he made plays, as well.”
Bedke jumped a route during his time on the field Saturday and tipped a pass. He also made some good drops in Carroll’s coverages, according to Bandelow, and Bedke also made an impact blitzing the quarterback. Bandelow said Bedke was not afraid to make plays and played assignment-sound football in his first real action at linebacker as a Saint.
Now in his third year at Carroll, Bedke said he learned a great deal from guys like Nate McGree and Dylan Kresge, as well as Sassano and Robitaille, that helped him reach a level where he can make an impact for the Saints despite the difference between 8-man and Frontier football.
“It’s a huge difference,” Bedke said. “Eight-man is a lot of running and gunning and the Frontier is a lot of downhill, get your pads dirty kind of football.”
Bedke said that is the style of football he loves playing. By showing his coaches what he is capable of on Saturday and taking advantage of his opportunity for playing time, he has worked himself into more snaps in the coming weeks.
“He’s in a battle right now to start this week,” Bandelow said. “He’s for sure going to be splitting reps out there. It’s cool when a guy goes out there and you think they can do it, and then they actually go do it and earn your trust.”
Carroll is scheduled to play Montana Tech inside Nelson Stadium on Saturday. Kick off is slated for 1 p.m.
