A video paying tribute to three seniors brought smiles to the lips and tears to the eyes of Carroll’s volleyball team on Tuesday night. An exhibition match against Montana State Billings acted as the Saints’ final regular season home contest of the 2021 spring season.
For seniors Laurel Kassa, Ali Williams and Madi Quick, Tuesday represented the final guaranteed time they will get to pull on the purple and gold for a game inside the PE Center.
“It feels sad. It’s been a good four years,” senior Laurel Kassa said. “We’ve played a lot here and do a lot here and grinded here all together as a team. I feel like we put it all on the floor tonight...I feel proud of us and excited for what’s to come in the postseason.”
Carroll dropped Tuesday’s exhibition 3-2 to the Yellowjackets after rallying in the fourth set and narrowly dropping a deciding fifth set 15-13. While the game itself does not count toward the standings or Saints’ record, it came at a good time after the weekend’s games against Rocky Mountain College were canceled due to COVID-19.
Tuesday’s match against MSU-Billings will act as something as a tune up for the Saints who have two regular season matches against Montana Tech remaining on the schedule before the Frontier Conference Tournament.
“I would love to have those first four points of the fifth set back,” Saints head coach Moe Boyle said. “I’m excited about the way we played, I think we did a lot of really good things. We have limited our errors in some areas and would still like to improve in others. Still have some season left and I’m glad for that.”
Carroll currently sits at 10-6 on the season and is not far away from locking up another winning season with this group of seniors. Dating back to 2016 when Madi Quick was in her first year with the program, the Saints have not had a losing campaign.
“They’re quality people,” Boyle said of her seniors. “You have Madi Quick who is in her fifth season, she’s stuck with it through a redshirt season and four playing seasons. Then you have Laurel Kassa who’s been a stalwart in the back row playing whatever role we’ve had her play and done a great job at it...And Ali Williams who has been setting our offense four years. She’s going to be a great teacher soon. They’ve been great for our program and excited to see what they get to do in the world.”
Quick came to Carroll as Capital High School’s recorder holder in career digs with 940. As a Saint, she has once again cleared the 900-dig plateau with over 930 to her credit thus far.
As a Helena native, Quick said it is exciting to have gotten the chance to represent her hometown college on the volleyball court and is thankful for this season after it once looked like it would not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fact that it’s almost over is surreal just because I thought it was over once already with COVID,” Quick said. “So getting an opportunity to play when I didn’t think I had the opportunity -- this season has just been a blessing. Looking back on it, there’s always things I wish I would’ve done, but my family is at Carroll, my family is my team, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Kassa will leave Carroll with over 400 digs herself and better than 65 service aces. She added a kill to the Saints’ effort in Tuesday afternoon’s exhibition and said the biggest thing she will take away from her experience at Carroll is the family aspect that is attached to this team.
“The team is family and you feel so close to each member,” Kassa said. “You could go to lunch and have a great conversation with any person. We’re all on the same page wanting the same thing, so it’s easy to get along with each other.”
To an observer, that feeling of family radiates in the Saints’ play and the way the players carry themselves on the court. They are seemingly always there to pick each other up after a bad play or there to make sure a teammate knows when she has made a good play. With the players having each other’s backs, that usually means Carroll is a tough out, and that showed up on Tuesday against MSU-Billings.
Having dropped the second and third sets after cruising to a first set victory, the Saints found themselves down 17-14 with the match on the line. A 9-2 scoring run later, however, and Carroll was up 23-19 on its way to an eventual 25-20 win in the fourth set.
With the match point looming, Carroll staved off the defeat to get the fifth set within one point, but MSU-Billings finally pushed across the 15th and final point in the deciding set to earn the edge in the exhibition.
“I feel like we improved a lot just today,” senior Ali Williams said. “We were super scrappy and we had a lot of communication compared to some of our games throughout the season. I feel confident going into the conference tournament knowing that we do have that communication and that strong foundation and that trust with everyone.”
Williams paced Carroll with 19 assists on Tuesday and has racked up north of 1,500 during her career in purple and gold. Over 50 service aces, 500 digs, 450 kills and 175 total blocks accompany that number for Williams who was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season.
A Coeur d’Alene, Idaho product, Williams said she has enjoyed her time in Helena as a Saints for similar reasons echoed by her graduating teammates.
“It’s been great,” Williams said. “I’ve really found myself being here in Helena and having that support system around me has been nice...That’s my favorite thing about Helena and being here is that family aspect of support...I really like Carroll. Just growing here as a person, finding faith.”
Before Quick, Kassa and Williams say their final goodbyes to Carroll and the volleyball program, there is still a regular season to complete and a conference tournament to prepare for. The Saints seem positioned to enter the league playoff in third place in the conference behind Providence and Rocky Mountain.
Tuesday’s contest will not show up in the win/loss column, but as the final regular season home match for this group of seniors, it means a little bit more than just another exhibition heading into the final weekend of conference play.
“We played all of our seniors and I think they did a tremendous job and the team rallied around them,” Boyle said. “We’ve had a really nice week of practice and we’re hoping going into the weekend that we have good vibes all the way around.”
