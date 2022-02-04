HELENA — Carroll’s offense is rolling right now. The Saints have scored 80-plus points in back-to-back conference games, both wins. It stems from something of a more simplified approach offensively, a reliance on just a few different offensive looks and putting players in positions to succeed.
“We kinda have stuff programmed where the guys know where to go when we run [a certain] action,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “Sometimes that takes a while to figure out. We’ve been doing a better job of that the last three games. Against [Montana] Tech, we didn’t have that figured out. We didn’t look good offensively.”
Carroll scored 52 points in the first half of Thursday night’s win over Montana State Northern. In that aforementioned matchup with Tech on Jan. 22, the Saints managed just 58 total points on 36.1 percent shooting. That loss, which knocked Carroll out of first place in the Frontier Conference standings, refocused Paulson’s team and prompted some “tweaks” to what the Saints do offensively in a search for increased efficiency.
“I just think the guys are being aggressive right now,” Paulson said. “Jovan draws a lot of attention, so that opens it up for the rest of the guys, too, to penetrate and drop-off. It’s just being selfless on the offensive end. That’s our goal and the guys have been doing a pretty good job this season of it.”
In the three games since that Tech loss, Carroll is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and averaging 77 points per game. It helps that two of those contests were played in the PE Center, but there is something to be said for the quality of looks Carroll is getting offensively. On Thursday night, Carroll attempted just 11 3-pointers in 59 total shots.
Most everything the Saints are getting is going toward the rim right now. Roughly 75 percent of Carroll’s attempted field goals and nearly 80 percent of its made field goals in the last three games have been 2-point baskets.
If one play is emblematic of Carroll’s offensive rhythm right now, and the idea that nearly everything is falling for the Saints, it came toward the end of the first half in Thursday night’s game. With under 40 seconds on the clock, Jovan Sljivancanin dribbled the ball up the floor, came off a high ball screen and stepped into what must have been a 30-foot 3-point shot attempt.
The shot was good, prompting Sljivancanin to give a little shoulder shrug as he ran back on defense.
“There was about 38 seconds left, so I hear coach Kurt, he’s yelling at me, ‘go, two-for-one, two-for-one.’ I’m like, ‘OK he gave me the green light,’” Sljivancanin said. “I come off the screen and I’m just like, ‘two-for-one, I gotta shoot it.’ I just let it go. I had no idea whether it was going to go in or not. It didn’t feel good at all [out of my hand], but next thing I knew I just saw the ball in the net. My reaction was just like, ‘alright.’ He gave me the green light, otherwise I would never have pulled that.”
Save for that one specific example, simply put, Carroll is taking good shots. Even more simply put, Carroll has good players.
“We have guys that can get to the rim and make plays,” freshman Andrew Cook said. “So when we drive, [coach] trusts us to make the right play. When Jovan drives, he’ll get two or three guys on him and then it’s up to us to cut and find those pockets of open space…It’s flowing. We all know how to make the right play. Coach has been huge about going off of two feet…Going off two feet, it gives you way more options to shoot, pivot, hit the chase guy, hit the drop-off and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Prior to the Tech game, Carroll was rolling offensively, too. In seven games from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20, the Saints shot 49.6 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from 3-point distance and averaged 78.6 points per game.
In six games during that stretch, however, Carroll had its third-leading scorer, Ifeanyi Okeke. He averaged 11.7 points per game in that six-game run and has consistently averaged double figures for the Saints in his junior season. Okeke has not played in the last five games, though, perhaps making it even more impressive what Carroll has been able to do offensively.
Most notably, Carroll’s freshmen have stepped up. Cook has been inserted into the starting lineup, while Garrett Long is seeing solid minutes off the bench. Cook and Long are averaging just over 20 combined points per game in the last three, about double their current season averages.
Even freshman Lowell Chan is seeing more minutes. He played a season-high 22 minutes on Thursday.
“Those freshmen guys that are playing, they’re getting lots of valuable experience right now,” Paulson said. “We’ve always played freshmen since I’ve been here. Had to the first couple years, now we’re just sticking with it. Now we’ve got a little more depth than we had my first few years. The freshmen – they’ve always played well since I’ve been here.”
Cook’s presence in the starting lineup has added another point guard-level ball-handler to the mix. Saints fans have seen for the last several years what guys like Shamrock Campbell, Jonny Hillman and Sljivancanin can do, but add in a player like Cook or Long who is skilled at getting to the rim or into the painted area for a jumper, and offensive efficiency can go from good to great.
“We are both pretty physical players,” Cook said of himself and Long. “Coach always tells us that’s why he brought us here was to get downhill and to make plays. Now that we’ve been doing that more, our offense is flowing way, way more. I can see mine and Garrett’s confidence slowly increasing. I think by the time we hit the playoffs that we’ll be in that perfect zone.”
What Carroll basketball fans are seeing right now is a focused group on the offensive end. The Saints are seemingly always locked in defensively, but have a tendency to bog down offensively at times. Not right now, though. Sljivancanin is doing his thing – scoring 24 points (22 in the first half) on Thursday – and the Saints are getting contributions from everyone.
In Thursday night’s game alone, all five starters scored in double figures, including big-man Brendan Temple who added all 15 of his points in the second half and Hillman who poured in all of his 11 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.
“Playing with high-level guys like this, it’s just fun,” Cook said. “It makes the game much easier because we all trust each other and we all know that we can all make plays. [Thursday] night in the first half, Jonny was the guy who was able to get downhill and he was making plays. I think that’s why our team is so good because we have so many guys who can make plays like that. It’s hard for a team to key in on one guy because we have so many play-makers that can make the right reads.”
Carroll is 23-3 on the season and 9-2 in conference play with four regular-season games remaining. The Saints are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, at home, against Montana Western. Tip off is slated for 4 p.m.
