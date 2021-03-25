HELENA — Since Nov. 9, 2019, the Carroll football team has not played a competitive game that counts toward the standings inside its home venue of Nelson Stadium. That changes on Saturday when the Saints welcome Montana State Northern to Helena, ending a more than 16-month hiatus from football games in the storied stadium.
“It’s fun playing at home,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “We’ll have to bring our own energy, there’s still no fans allowed. It’s a place we’re familiar playing at for some, some have never played there...It’ll be fun to give them the experience there and what a great opportunity to have competitive contests in the spring and just very thankful for that.”
In early March, Frontier Conference officials voted to extend the no spectator policy for all indoor and outdoor sports through the 2020-21 athletic year, meaning fans will not be allowed inside Nelson Stadium for each of Carroll’s two home games spread over the next three weeks.
Nevertheless, Nelson Stadium carries its own atmosphere that can still be felt whether or not fans are there packing the bleachers.
“As you walk out there, you see the six national championships, 43 conference championships, it’s pretty outstanding, pretty special what the coaches before [accomplished],” Purcell said. “There’s a lot of tradition here and a lot of pride, and you feel that when you hit that stadium because it is an unbelievable place...It’s a great tradition here and we just gotta continue that tradition of excellence that was set upon us before.”
Both Purcell and Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel have played inside Nelson Stadium, as have a couple of Carroll’s assistant coaches. Pfannenstiel even helped the Saints win a couple of those aforementioned national championships. On Saturday, he will help guide his team’s offense from the booth high above the playing surface he once graced as an offensive lineman in the early-2000s.
“There’s no better place to play a college football game on a Saturday than Nelson Stadium,” Pfannenstiel said. “I’m lucky I get to sit in the booth and look down on that beautiful field and look back and see Mt. Helena and the Rocky Mountains. It’ll be special. It’ll be special for our guys to get to be in their home stadium, get to sleep in their beds at night, and we can’t wait.”
Nevertheless, it will be the first time inside the venue for several of Carroll’s younger players after they missed out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed season. All of the Saints’ freshmen and redshirt freshmen will be playing in Nelson Stadium for the first time, as will Carroll’s first-year defensive coordinator Wes Nurse.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Nurse said. “It’s going to be the first time being in there for myself and just understanding the nostalgia and all the memories that are on the field. Like coach Purcell always says, you don’t live in the past, but you honor it and you know what to do.”
While Carroll is used to getting good crowds for its home games in a stadium with a listed capacity of 7,000, the COVID-19 pandemic will keep those fans away this season, creating a unique scenario with an empty venue. Still, just to get to play at home for a Saints team that has spent the early portions of its season on the road is a welcomed change of pace for the players and coaching staff alike.
“Our fanbase is so great and the support that we have from the community and our alumni and our parents is unbelievable, so that’ll be a little bit different, but it’s still pretty special,” Pfannenstiel said. “I know those guys are really looking forward to putting some purple on for game day and being on their home turf. The grass is looking great and we just can’t wait to get out there.”
Carroll is scheduled to play Northern on Saturday with a 1 p.m. kick off.
