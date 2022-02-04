HELENA — Through the season’s first 20 games, Lowell Chan appeared in just six games. The freshman out of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas played a combined 23 minutes, mostly in mop-up duty with the games out of reach.
On Thursday, in an 80-66 Carroll win over Montana State Northern, Chan, or “Chico” as he is known, played a season-high 22 minutes. He scored two points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out an assist.
“It means a lot,” Chan said about his increased role. “I’ve been working my butt off every day. I think it’s paid off. Every single day I just give 100 percent in practice and workouts. It feels good.”
Chan is getting this opportunity while Ifeanyi Okeke remains out of the playing rotation. When Okeke and fellow big-man Murat Guzelocak were both sidelined, Chan and Brendan Temple were left to fill that void as the only active true post players. Now, Chan is filling the role of back-up five man when Temple needs a breather or gets into foul trouble.
Chan, who was born and raised in the Philippines, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds. In the last five games, Chan has averaged nearly 16 minutes of court time and pulled down 18 total rebounds (3.6 per game).
“I like those forwards that can move and they’re skilled,” Paulson said. “They don’t have to be tall, but they have to be skilled and can move. Like Chico can go get a board out of his area. He can pass. I like those kinds of forwards. They’re versatile. He’s got some athleticism. He weighs like 212 pounds, so he’s plenty strong. He’s a quick jumper, he gets us some boards, and he can pass. He can shoot it, too, and his defense has come a long way from when he first got here.”
Chan said he has been in the United States for about four years after immigrating from his home country. He said one of the biggest adjustments to coming to the U.S. was the language barrier and that speaking English on a consistent basis was a great source of nervousness for him.
Still, Chan said is enjoying the Carroll campus and has had good experiences with the people he has met thus far. Chan said he wants to pursue a career in the medical field and that was a big reason for his decision to attend Carroll. On the court, Chan is enjoying the experience of playing with the guys.
“I’m pretty lucky,” Chan said. “Jovan, Shamrock, they’re like some of the best players in the NAIA. It feels good to play with them, learn something new from them.”
Paulson said there was no formal, closed-door meeting with Chan about his increased role when it became clear the Saints would need to lean on him a little more. Instead, Paulson simply remembers telling Chan at practice that he needs to step up.
Chan remembers being nervous at first as more minutes started coming his way.
“There were some challenges,” Chan said. “I was nervous at first, but then as the games got going, I kinda got comfortable…[Rebounding] is my job now. Coach told me to just rebound and play defense.”
In just over 100 minutes played this season (over 77 percent of which have come in the last five games), Chan has pulled down 23 rebounds (14 offensive), dished out six assists, racked up two steals and turned the ball over just once.
“He’s kinda had an up-and-down year, but he’s finally getting a rhythm, and he is stepping up for the team,” Paulson said. “It’s fun to see.”
Carroll has won its last three games and is 23-3 on the season with four regular-season games remaining. The Saints are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, at home, against Montana Western. Tip off is slated for 4 p.m. following the women’s game.
