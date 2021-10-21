HELENA — Little more than a month after beginning preseason practice, Carroll’s women’s basketball team will welcome its first opponent of the season to the PE Center on Saturday. The Saints are coming off Frontier Conference regular season and tournament championships and return nearly every player — including all five starters — from last year’s team.
“Compared to years in the past, we’re ahead of where we’ve been,” senior Christine Denny said. “To have so many returners, we’re at a higher maturity level. Everybody knows our system and how we’re trying to do things. I think that really helps the overall process of getting ready to play that first game.”
Carroll, by design, will not get an easy opponent for its opener. Southeastern University went 26-3 last season, won the Sun Conference Tournament Championship for the fifth time in six seasons and made a national tournament appearance for the seventh-straight year, losing in the Round of 16.
The Fire was ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA coaches top-25 poll of the 2020-21 season, four spots below Carroll at No. 6.
“We’re healthy, we’re experienced and we have great leadership,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “When you have those three things, I think, you feel pretty good about going into a season and going into a game like we’re gonna see against Southeastern...It’s an opportunity for us to step up and be ready to go right out of the gate…[The players] understand that we have to be able to step up and have big moments in big games, and this is one of those games. It’s exciting for our team to get going, but it’s also exciting to see where we’re at this early in the season.”
Southeastern’s roster features numerous NCAA Division I transfers. Leilah Vigil (University of San Francisco) and Angela Perry (Bowling Green State) are both new to the roster. Vigil averaged a double-double last season and Perry — who is 6-foot-3 — played in 102 career games over four seasons and averaged 14 points per game a year ago.
While the Fire did lose their top-scorer from last year and three of the six players who made at least 13 starts, Haley Howarth, Madi Hecox and Bekki Kalaydjiev are back. All three averaged double-digit points last year, and Howarth knocked down 83 3-pointers and was an Honorable Mention all-American.
Guard Gabby Suarez is also new to the roster. She had five points, four assists and three rebounds in Indiana Wesleyan’s Round of 16 win over Southeastern a season ago, but is now a member of the Fire after averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 assists.
“They lost their center from last year, but they picked up a big-time player out of Bowling Green who was a double-digit scorer, really good in the paint...We expect a fast-paced game,” Sayers said. “They rebound really well. They run a lot of on-balls. They’re going to keep the pressure on you defensively. They’re going to trap and they’re going to zone, we think. Obviously we’ll know a little bit more [Thursday], but traditionally that’s what they’ve shown. Well-coached and just really good players. It’s going to be a great matchup.”
SEU gets its season-opener out of the way Thursday night against Providence. It is part of a three-game in four-day stretch against Frontier competition for the team from Florida.
For the Saints, Saturday’s opener begins a non-conference schedule that is filled with top-25 teams and national title contenders from last season. Five times Carroll will play teams that were nationally-ranked in the final poll of 2020-21, including the national champion (Westmont) and national runner-up (Thomas More).
“I think that prepares us well for conference and then the tournament,” junior Jamie Pickens said. “These teams are really good. Obviously some of them made it to the championship, were runners-up or made it into the top-10. So it’ll be really good for us to prepare and see what we’re gonna look at for March.”
With both of the NAIA’s basketball divisions combined, Sayers said she wanted to start scheduling some top teams from the DII side. Southeastern fits that bill, and more than anything, playing tough teams is about getting Carroll prepared for a tough conference slate and even tougher national tournament later in the season.
Sayers said her players want to be challenged and understand what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs, so the more they can be prepared for that, the better.
“What we’ve seen in the past is the Frontier Conference is one of the toughest conferences in the country,” Sayers said. “All of our preseason games, No. 1, prepare us for that, but No. 2, I want to know before we get to conference, before we get to a national tournament, where our weaknesses are. I want to know where we’re struggling, I want to know where teams are gonna try to expose our defense or exploit us in some way. I want to know that early so we can work on that.
“I want our players to step into every game and know that they’ve been prepared for situations that they’ll face because we experienced it in the preseason. I don’t want the first time they face adversity to be in a conference championship or in a national tournament. I want them to face it every weekend, if we can.”
For what will likely be a top-20 matchup once the 2021-22 preseason top-25 poll is released next week, fans will be allowed to fill the seats of the PE Center. The Saints played in front of a home crowd during the purple-gold scrimmage earlier this month, but it has been more than a year since Carroll did so in a game that counted.
“It’s going to be different, for sure,” Pickens said. “I’m from Helena, obviously, so I’ll probably know most of the people in the crowd. It’ll be really fun, I’ll have my family that will get to come. To be able to play in front of people it feels like you’re actually playing for something other than just the game.”
The game still needs to be played, and it will be no easy task for the Saints, but with a victory, Sayers would get her 200th win as Carroll’s head coach.
“We know a little bit about it, but obviously she wouldn’t say anything to us [about it],” Denny said. “That would be really cool for her. I think we’re all just really excited to keep celebrating her successes.”
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
