HELENA — When Jack Prka found Chris Akulschin for six in one of Carroll’s preseason scrimmages back in August, those within the program knew it was foreshadowing great things to come.
Fast forward nearly three months and the redshirt wide receiver is leading the Frontier Conference with seven touchdowns – all from the right arm of Prka.
“It’s hard to find 6-foot-2 guys who can run,” Saints offensive and recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Chris is an outstanding student and outstanding young man. You just had that feeling that he was gonna come to Carroll College and find a way to succeed.”
It’s been a slow, but steady, build-up to playing time and success for Akulschin.
He redshirted in his first year out of Peninsula High School in Washington and caught six passes for just 30 yards in his first two games.
Akulschin’s first chance to impact a game came on Sept. 17. He hauled in a 29-yard reception on Carroll’s final possession, helping to set up a game-winning Spencer Berger field goal.
Two weeks later, Akulschin caught his first career touchdown, then his second in the same game against College of Idaho.
That, he said, was his aha moment, the point in time things started to click and slow down for the talented wide-out.
“I got my first touchdown in that game and it felt really good,” Akulschin said. “Just having those guys come up and support me through that and celebrate with me – obviously we couldn’t get the win – but I think, personally, that was a good moment where I really knew I could do it.”
Akulschin has now caught a touchdown pass in four of his last five games. Twice he’s enjoyed multi-touchdown games, including a 158-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 37-3 win over Eastern Oregon on Oct. 29.
Five weeks into the season, Akulschin had yet to catch a touchdown. Now, he’s the only Frontier pass-catcher with seven.
“He’s so fast and so athletic,” Prka said. “He’s gotten a lot smarter with the little things – he’s learning from the guys around him, too. He’s like a sponge learning from everyone.”
Seventy percent of Prka’s passing touchdowns this season have gone Akulschin’s way.
In the last six games, Akulschin has made 34 receptions for 437 yards. On the season, he’s top-five in the conference in receptions (43) and receiving yards (540).
“The passing game is like a symphony or orchestra – it takes time to build that chemistry and that timing,” Pfannenstiel said. “Obviously they’re both talented young men, and as the season’s gone along, they’ve worked really hard during practice.”
“[Prka and Akulschin] spend a lot of time after practice making sure that they’re on the same page and building that chemistry.”
“After nine football games, you’re starting to see the fruit of that labor.”
So much of Akulschin’s success comes because of his teammates.
For the last two seasons, Tony Collins has been Carroll’s go-to target. Now, the Saints can use the threat of his big-play ability to get Akulschin open, and vice versa.
Carroll is doing that through motions – putting Collins and Akulschin on the same side of the field pre-snap.
Two of Akulschin’s touchdowns against EOU came out of formations where he was lined up in the back-field – right behind Collins – and used outside leverage to get open across the middle.
Collins also had big gains in that contest split out wide with Akulschin on his hip.
“We have a lot of weapons – there’s so many guys,” Prka said. “If they’re open, I’m throwing it to them. It’s kinda just whoever is open. Chris has gotten open a lot and we’ve schemed some plays for him.”
“It’s just worked out really well.”
Tight end Carson Ochoa has also flashed his play-making ability of late, catching passes of 31, 18 and 23 yards in the last three games. Camron Rothie is healthy after missing several games and Jaden Harrison has caught multiple passes in six games this season.
On top of everything, you have Akulschin simply making plays.
On 3rd and goal from the seven-yard line, in the fourth quarter of a tied game, Akulschin beat his man, made a tough catch, and got his left foot down in-bounds for Carroll’s go-ahead score against Southern Oregon last Saturday.
It was a big play that, when combined with the defense’s late heroics, won Carroll a football game and kept its hopes for a conference title alive.
“That’s kinda our go-to – a corner in the red zone,” Prka said. “We had one-on-one man – I knew that pre-snap. Just one-on-one with Chris. Just trusted that he’d win, and he did.”
“Our o-line protected it up and we got it done.”
With the Prka-Akulschin connection humming, Carroll’s offense is rolling.
In their last four games – all wins – the Saints are averaging 421.8 yards of offense. More than 240 yards, on average, are passing yards, and three times Carroll has cracked the 400-yard plateau.
In five games to start the season, Carroll averaged less than 260 yards of offense and just 150 yards passing. Only twice did the Saints amass more than 300 total yards in that span.
Carroll is averaging 33 points per game over its last four, compared to 19.4 points per game in its first five.
Carroll’s four-game winning streak originated from a home loss to College of Idaho.
As much as that game was Akulschin’s aha moment, it might’ve also provided the Saints with a necessary wake-up call.
“When you go back and watch the first College of Idaho game – we did not play up to our potential at any position on the field…I thought [C of I] played faster than we did,” Pfannenstiel said.
“That was a big moment for us as an offense to sit down after that game and go, ‘fellas, we have to do a self-check – coaches, players, everybody – and look to improve.”
Now, a rematch against the Yotes is on the horizon.
The stakes are much higher this time around with a share of the conference championship and, potentially, a berth in the NAIA Playoffs on the line for the Saints.
For Prka – who grew up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – and Akulschin – whose mother and multiple family members attended C of I – knocking off the Yotes on the road would be a little extra special.
It’s a similar sentiment more than 20 Idaho natives on Carroll’s roster share.
“Our team is so excited,” Prka said. “I’m so excited. I’ve got some buddies over there and I want to beat them really bad. That last game kinda put a sour taste in our mouths and we’re ready to go.”
“It’s been great to pave a path to get here – to a conference championship,” Akulschin said. “It means the world right now. I want to play well for the older guys. I know everybody here knows what the deal is and knows we gotta get it done.”
For Carroll’s offense which – like Akulschin – has slowly worked up to this pinnacle of performance, Saturday will be one final test of the progress made.
“Our goal is to keep getting better every week,” Pfannenstiel said. “We’re gonna find out how much better we’re gotten in the last five weeks on Saturday.”
Kick off from Caldwell, Idaho, is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to join Carroll President John Cech and friends for a Saints tailgate prior to Saturday’s game. If interested, RSVP through the Carroll Alumni Office (406-447-5169) and gather at the J.A. Albertson Activity Center (2112 Cleveland Blvd.) tailgate spots 26-29 at 11 a.m. on game day.
