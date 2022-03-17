SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Carroll led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but could not hold off Morningside in the fourth, falling to the Mustangs 71-67 in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 on Thursday.
“It was definitely a game of runs,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “They made a big run early, we battled back, we made a big run in the third and they battled back. Down the stretch, we just didn’t make enough plays. We kept putting them to the free throw line, they were getting some easy points there. I thought the kids battled, they played hard and they gave us every opportunity to continue to play.”
Carroll’s season, one that included an appearance in the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game, comes to an end at 27-8.
Jamie Pickens was unstoppable all game. Working against Morningside’s zone defense, she poured in a season- and game-high 24 points, including 16 in the second half. She gave Carroll a one-point edge with a 14-foot jump shot with under four minutes to play before the Mustangs reeled off a 6-0 run to take control of the contest.
“It was hard to grind out scores,” Sayers said. “That was a really good zone and they kept changing and the pressure was there, but they didn’t have an answer for the inside game. I thought Kamden [Hilborn] did a good job of making plays early and finding Jamie. Jamie was aggressive, Maddie [Geritz] was aggressive. That was huge for us, because when we couldn’t make a play on the perimeter, we were able to get the ball inside and we were finishing.”
Pickens’ childhood friend and former Helena High teammate was the catalyst for many of the junior’s buckets. Hilborn totaled 13 of Carroll’s 20 assists, including six in the first half. She failed to turn the ball over in the game’s first 20 minutes and picked up just three for the game.
Four of those assists came in the third quarter as Pickens went 3-for-5 from the field for eight points, and added two rebounds and two blocks.
“I wouldn’t have had 24 if it wasn’t for Kamden Hilborn,” Pickens said. “She’s really an amazing facilitator. She was finding the open person all game and it was really impressive. Just comes down to making open shots and getting it done. We just didn’t do it. They got the flow and they were feeling it and we couldn’t stop it.”
Tied at halftime, Carroll seized control in the second half, reeling off a 12-2 run and taking a 10-point advantage. Pickens scored six of those Saints points, with Dani Wagner contributing six of her own with two of her five 3-pointers in the contest.
“We were breaking down their zone, finding the open people, shooting really well,” Pickens said.
“It just comes down to focus and we were letting them hit threes and letting them break us down. They were getting some and-ones.”
Morningside responded with a 15-4 run to close the quarter and took a one-point lead into the game’s final 10 minutes.
With five minutes to play, Carroll and Morningside found themselves deadlocked once again. Pickens’ aforementioned jumper put the Saints up 62-61 with under four minutes to play, but back-to-back and-ones by Taylor Rodenburgh vaulted the Mustangs to a five-point advantage they would hang on to for the last minute and change.
For Carroll’s four seniors, a group that includes Jaidyn Lyman, Christine Denny, Emma Madsen and Wagner, Thursday’s game was their final in a Saints uniform.
“I just thanked them for everything that they’ve done, but more importantly, the people that they are and how much they’ve meant to this program with the groundwork that they’ve laid and their loyalty to me and to this program,” Sayers said. “It’s been second to none. These underclassmen, I hope they relish this year and realize that these years don’t come by all the time. I feel so bad for them because I know they wanted to keep playing. They gave us everything they had for five or six years and today for 40 minutes.”
Wagner knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Carroll. She added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss. Maddie Geritz scored eight first-quarter points and finished with 10. Denny chipped in six points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Saints.
Rodenburgh paced the Mustangs with 23 points. She scored seven of her team’s 16 points in the fourth quarter and shot 7-for-9 from the field for the game.
Sierra Mitchell poured in 19 points and dished out six assists for the Mustangs. Sophia Peppers scored nine points in the win, while Chloe Lofstrom and Alexis Spier each chipped in six points.
Morningside moves on to the national tournament quarterfinals to play No. 1 seed Southeastern on Saturday.
Carroll’s season ends in a .771 winning percentage. The Saints beat reigning national champion Westmont back in December and finished Frontier Conference play at 11-4. Wagner and Denny depart the program as two of its top-five all-time leading scorers and with their fingerprints all over the Saints’ record books.
“The last one is always the worst one,” Sayers said of the loss. “I’m super proud of this team and the character of this team. The culture they have exhibited day in and day out and what they stand for as people. I wish I could’ve done more to help them get to Saturday because they deserve that. They have, from day one, bought in and committed to this program, to me, to this school…These guys have battled through the hard days to get to this point. I couldn’t be more thankful for them and more proud of them.”
“Obviously it’s tough,” Pickens said. “It’s never the way you want to end. One team is always going to come out on top and it just wasn’t us. It’s tough, we really wanted to do it for the seniors this year. They deserved it. This group deserved it and worked really hard for it. It’s really hard to swallow, for sure.”
