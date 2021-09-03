HELENA — Good rivalries, no matter the sport, need to meet certain criteria, and over the years, the Carroll and Montana Tech rivalry has fulfilled those requirements.
“They’re both good football programs,” Carroll offensive coordinator and former Saints player Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Montana Tech has traditionally been one of the best teams in the Frontier, same thing with Carroll. When you have two successful teams that are only 60 miles a part, that’s going to breed a rivalry.”
Dating back to 1920, Carroll and Tech have faced each other on the gridiron more than 70 times, and since 2012, the Saints and Orediggers each laid claim to the conference championship three times. Given the proximity, both programs recruit from similar player pools, meaning when the teams face-off on the field, at least a handful of players on both rosters have been on recruiting visits to both Carroll and Tech.
“For whatever reason, I think that Carroll and Montana Tech have always found ways to be competitive against each other in so many sports,” Pfannenstiel said. “It kinda bleeds across the cities and schools. When you come to Carroll, Tech weekend just has something special to it in how you prepare physically and how you prepare mentally. You know that there’s going to be a lot of people here that care about that football game.”
The rivalry was put on hold after 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 season to the spring, causing Tech and two other Frontier Conference schools to opt out. With the return of Frontier football to the fall, the scheduling set-up Saturday’s early-season showdown between the Orediggers and Saints.
“That rivalry is awesome. It’s something that you look forward to all year,” Carroll defensive back and Helena native Zach Spiroff said. “There’s not a lot of distance that separates the two teams, but it’s a tradition that goes back a lot further than any of us. It’s something that has stood the test of time and continues to be a hard-hitting football game and something that fans from all across the state look forward to each year.”
Nearly two calendar years since Carroll took down a nationally-ranked Tech team in Nelson Stadium on Senior Day, the two programs will welcome fans back to the stadium for the first time since that game in November of 2019.
“It’s a great tradition. It goes back to the beginning of time,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “There’s a lot of respect from both schools. One thing about this game, there’s not a lot of chirping, not a lot of talking. It’s just good, hard-hitting, getting after it football. That’s what makes this game so fun. They’re the closest school to us competition-wise. It’s always a great contest between these two schools.”
Carroll has not lost to Tech since 2017, beating the Orediggers once each in ‘18 and ‘19. This season, both teams match-up still looking for their first wins of the fall after both losing by one possession in the season’s opening weekend.
Tech fell to Eastern Oregon 26-24 in Butte, while Carroll dropped its season-opener on the road against Western 26-22. The Orediggers gave up 349 yards of offense to the Mountaineers, including over 250 on the ground.
Tech quarterback Jet Campbell racked up 148 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions and running back Blake Counts found the end zone and rushed for 98 yards in the loss.
“They play hard,” Purcell said of Tech. “They believe in the system and the culture over there. You’ve got a little more veteran group on the offensive side with Jet Campbell and a couple running backs and a few offensive linemen and wide receivers in [Trevor] Hoffman. Defensively they’re a little bit younger, but they’re a sound club.”
Despite holding a fourth quarter lead, Carroll could not hold off Western, giving up a late touchdown that proved to be the difference. While there were plenty of positives from the opener -- like the Saints’ battle back from 14 points down -- there was also much to work on and clean up in a week of practice leading up to Saturday.
“I think the emphasis is to do your job, that’s what the emphasis this whole week is going to be,” Purcell said. “You gotta get to your fits, you’ve gotta get to your catches, you gotta make your throws. Just do what you need to do and don’t worry about everybody else. There were times out there -- offensively and defensively -- that we were trying to do other people’s jobs. It gets you in a situation where you can’t stop anybody and you can’t move the ball.”
Purcell said he is looking to see how his team responds after “getting hit in the mouth” and that his team needs to begin finding ways to win games in the fourth quarter.
What better way for Carroll to get on track this season than beating its rival in a game that figures to pack the stands with football-hungry fans?
“I think it’s going to be an unreal atmosphere,” Spiroff said. “I think fans here are very excited to get back in the stadium and watch football. You add onto it that it’s Carroll-Tech week and that game is always crazy anyway. We’re excited to get the fans back here because they make a huge difference for us.”
