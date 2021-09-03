HELENA — Kaylee Little started playing basketball as a freshman in high school. Her ties to the sport run through her parents who both played basketball, while her mother also coached the sport. Fast forward about three years and Little signed to continue her budding basketball career at Carroll.
“A year and a half ago, I never imagined I would’ve been able to play basketball anywhere, much less at Carroll,” Little said. “I’m the fourth Little to be here and the first to play basketball. Carroll is such an amazing school and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be playing the sport I love at my dream college.”
Standing 6-foot-5, Little was perhaps always destined to play basketball. From the Boise, Idaho, area and a student at Bishop Kelly High School, she was the one that initiated the recruiting process by reaching out to Carroll’s coaching staff nearly two years ago.
“Initially when I heard about her and about a 6-foot-5 kid, I figured that she’s probably 6-foot-3, there’s no way she’s 6-foot-5,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “The first time she walked in the gym and she looked [assistant coach] J.D. [Solomon] eye-to-eye, we both looked at each other like, ‘yeah she’s 6-foot-5.’”
Little visited Carroll’s campus for the first time last summer, and after a tour and one-on-one workout with Sayers, was presented with the opportunity of becoming a Saint.
“There was supposed to be a prospect camp last year that got canceled because of COVID and coach Sayers offered to just show me around campus and do a little one-on-one session,” Little said. “I was very happy to come up here and do that. At the end of that first recruiting visit, she offered me a spot on the team.”
Since first beginning her recruitment of Little, Sayers said she has seen her grow leaps and bounds as a basketball player. With a high-level of intelligence -- both on and off the court -- Little picks up on coaching points quickly and impresses coaches with her drive to get better.
“Just her will to make that dream a reality. That was really the initial thing that drew me to her and obviously she’s 6-foot-5,” Sayers said. “If you’re going to take a chance on a kid, a 6-foot-5 kid is a good one to do that on. There was just something about her, something special about her and I felt like she was going to make it. Knowing that she hadn’t played a ton, I felt like it was a good place to start. She’s a sponge, whatever you tell her, whatever you give her, she works extremely hard on it and she comes back for more.”
Little credited her high school coaches and trainers in Idaho for taking a chance on her and helping develop all the necessary skill-sets. One of the big things Little said she has worked on is her ball-handling, but her place to thrive is the low block.
“I’m 6-foot-5 so coaches love to stick me down in the post,” Little said. “I’m tall but I’m not super big, so I can get around pretty easily down there. I can play the wing. I have some dribbling skills. I have a pretty good shot, but my best position is down on the block. I love to block shots.”
Little said since her commitment she has been working harder than ever to push herself forward as a player. Having something to work toward -- namely another high school season and a college career -- has kept her motivated to improve in all facets of her game.
Sayers continues to see plenty of positives in Little’s game, things that can be cultivated into tools for success at the next level.
“She can get up and down the floor, she moves laterally really well,” Sayers said. “The other thing I love about her is her confidence and her sense of humor. When you have a kid that’s confident to get better everyday and wants to get better, those things are going to happen immediately. She’s developed in so many ways. She can go right, she can go left. We’re going to continue to work with her strength and her jumping. We’re just really excited about what her future holds here.”
When Little arrives on campus, she will join fellow Boise native and Borah High School alumna Maddie Geritz on the Saints’ roster. Emerald Toth, a former Saint and standout at Bozeman High School, spent three seasons in the area at Boise State before finishing her playing career at Carroll.
Little plans to be pre-med at Carroll and understands from her relatives just how academically demanding the school can be. Those talks with her family, she said, has made her work harder on her grades to prepare herself for success. Little also said Carroll gives her an opportunity to continue volunteer work she has started in Boise.
“What drew me to Carroll is how diverse the school is while it has a religious affiliation,” Little said. “There’s kids from all walks of life that are here. Carroll is just an amazing school. I grew up hearing about it. I know that there’s a lot of volunteer opportunities for me here. I love doing volunteer work down in Boise and I’m excited to continue that in college.”
With a bit of time to develop and instruction from the likes of Solomon, Hannah Dean and Taylor Salonen, the ceiling for Little is lofty.
“It’s surreal. Like when does that ever happen when somebody plays for the first time freshman year and now they’re playing college basketball? It’s surreal, it doesn’t feel real,” Little said.
