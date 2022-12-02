HELENA — Sienna Swannack has knocked down some big shots in her Carroll career, but as career milestones go, perhaps none bigger than a fourth-quarter triple in a blowout victory over Willamette last week.
Needing just three points to eclipse 1,000 for her career, Swannack was subbed into a runaway win with the rest of Carroll’s starters to achieve one goal: make a 3-pointer.
“Right before I got subbed back in, coach sat us down on the bench and said, ‘Sienna, you’re three points away from 1,000 points,’” Swannack said. “‘You have one possession to go in and make a three, otherwise you’re coming out.’”
“Little bit of pressure.”
Like she’s done so many times in similar, but at the same time not so similar, high-pressure situations, Swannack delivered, sliding off a screen and burying a long-range dagger for the milestone.
Head coach Rachelle Sayers promptly called a timeout to allow Swannack’s teammates to mob her and for the crowd of mostly children – it was Carroll’s “Field Trip” Game – to bestow a round of applause on the newest member of an elite group.
“I thought it was pretty special to have that [starting] group in [the game] with her to do that,” Sayers said. “She’s played a lot of games with those guys. You couldn’t have picked a better time for that to happen: at home, in front of a packed house.”
“That was something that, as a player, you look forward to…I didn’t know that I was that close when it came game time, but it was really exciting,” Swannack said. “To feel the energy from all the students that were here…there was a lot of energy in the gym.”
“My teammates were so supportive and so loving. They were cheering me on and everybody was hugging me. It was a really special moment.”
Swannack is the 21st member of the program’s 1,000-point club, according to Carroll records.
She is the sixth player to score 1,000 points during Sayers’ decade-plus long tenure with the Saints and joins former teammates Dani Wagner and Christine Denny in the record books.
Swannack, in her fifth season, is well on her way to a career year.
Through eight games, she’s averaging career highs in points (10) and assists (3.3) per game while securing over five rebounds per contest.
On Thursday, in Carroll’s conference-opening win over Montana Western, Swannack started at the four position for the first time as sophomore Addi Ekstrom received her first career start.
Swannack added just two points to her 1,000, but played a key role in the Saints’ defensive effort while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
“She’s one of the smartest players we’ve had in this program,” Sayers said. “She can play all the positions for us, as we’ve seen, and we knew she’d step up in a big moment and she did.”
“She’s one of those calming factors for our team that, when things aren’t going well or we need to get settled in or get a bucket, everybody turns to her. She’s that player for us.”
Already this season Swannack has showcased the versatility that’s made her such an important piece to Carroll’s puzzle of success.
Twice she’s missed a double-double by only one rebound and three times she’s knocked down three or more triples in a game. Swannack has a 22-point outburst this season (vs. Marian on Nov. 12) and is Carroll’s second-leading score heading into a road tilt with MSU-Northern.
“Just being able to put players in different positions and make the adjustments needed against different teams is a really special thing that, I think, we have here,” Swannack said. “Everybody is just so bought in.”
Thursday night was the beginning of Swannack’s fifth turn through the grind that is Frontier Conference play.
She’s been an integral part of teams that are a combined 100-32 since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.
Assuming Swannack plays all 20 of Carroll’s remaining regular-season games, she would, at minimum, end her career as one of the top-five most-tenured Saints in program history with over 150 career games played.
“I think I’ve adapted into more of a leadership role than I have in the past,” Swannack said. “I’m a captain this year and I think the younger players have a lot of trust in me since it is my fifth year. I also think it’s just a fun year.”
“This is my last year, I just wanna give everything that I have and keep doing everything I can for the betterment of the team.”
Carroll’s season continues Saturday in Havre against MSU-Northern.
The Skylights dropped their conference opener to Providence on Thursday and will be looking to stop a two-game skid.
Carroll is riding a 10-game winning streak against Northern. Saturday will be a rematch of last season’s first-round Frontier Tournament game in which the Saints beat Northern 73-39 in Helena.
“We’re gonna have to make sure we control the tempo,” Sayers said. “They’re gonna want to slow us down offensively. We’re gonna have to keep the pressure on them.”
“They run so many things so well that we can’t possibly prepare for all of them, so we have to rely on our athleticism and our ability to pressure them, as well as our experience of knowing what to do in these big conference moments.”
Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
