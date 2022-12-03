HAVRE — The last time Kyndall Keller played a competitive basketball game in her hometown, she was wrapping up a Gatorade Player of the Year-caliber season and putting the bow on a Havre High career that included two state championships and four All-State selections.
On Saturday, in her ninth game with Carroll after transferring from the University of Montana, Keller buried five first-quarter 3-pointers on her way to a career-best 24 points in a 68-49 Saints victory over MSU-Northern.
“It was fun to go back home and play in front of the Havre fans who have supported me all throughout my journey,” Keller said. “It was fun seeing a lot of familiar faces…It was awesome to get a win and play at home.”
“Huge credit to my teammates – they got me the open shots and they hit me when I was open, and luckily for me, they went in.”
Keller matched teammate Kamden Hilborn’s 15-point opening-quarter performance from Thursday night, doing so against a Skylight zone that produced a number of open looks for the Saints.
Keller scored or assisted on all of Carroll’s first 14 points, and by halftime, already had a career-best 19 points.
“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking, I was just shooting,” Keller said. “It just felt good and felt right…I just feel like our team is coming along. It’s really cool because anybody on our team, on any given night, can step up and knock down shots.”
“I don’t know, it was just one of those nights.”
Carroll led Northern by five at halftime, and thanks to a 7-0 run out the break (anchored by a Keller triple), the Saints took a 10-point advantage into the final 10 minutes.
Carroll outscored the Skylights 17-8 in the final stanza, holding Northern to just 4-for-12 from the field, while getting field goals from Hilborn and Sienna Swannack.
“Thursday night was Kamden and tonight was Kyndall,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “I thought, in the second half, everybody kinda settled in. Kamden was flirting with a triple-double, Jamie ended up with a double-double, Sienna made some big threes down the stretch.”
“I thought everybody really gave us a lift in that second half. We started moving the ball and playing with a little more purpose.”
Northern’s Briaunna McCullough poured in a team-best 24 points on 9-for-22 shooting.
She kept the Skylights hanging around with 12 in the first quarter and another seven points in the third.
Ryley Kehr added nine points, but no other Northern player scored more than five as the Skylights’ hot first-half shooting trailed off in the game’s final 20 minutes.
In front of a whole host of family members that included parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as former teammates and coaches, Keller knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers (on 10 attempts) and finished 8-for-15 from the field.
She also pulled down two rebounds and dished out an assist.
“We needed every point she had,” Sayers said. “This is home for her, and [for her] to be able to come and play a great game was huge for us.”
Jamie Pickens added a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for Carroll, while Hilborn narrowly missed a triple-double with eight points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Addi Ekstrom chipped in nine points and six rebounds off the bench, and Swannack scored nine to go along with four assists.
With the victory, Carroll improved to 6-3 on the season and 2-0 in Frontier Conference play.
Carroll is now alone with Rocky Mountain College atop the Frontier standings with 13 games to play.
MSU-Northern men stave off Carroll
Dae’Kwon Watson split a pair of free throws with 8.7 seconds to play to seal the Lights’ 66-62 victory over the Saints on Saturday.
The win represents Northern’s first over the Saints since Jan. 22, 2020, a span of 10 games.
Watson also hit a key 3-pointer with about three and a half minutes to play that put Northern up 60-53. The Lights led 62-53 with under a minute to play, but Gui Pedra and Brayden Koch each knocked down threes to trim the advantage to four points.
A Brendan Temple and-one lay up made it a one-possession game before Watson’s heroics at the charity stripe.
Jesse Keltner paced the Lights with 14 points and Zackry Martinez added 12 and four assists.
CJ Nelson scored 10 points and Tanner McCliment-Call did the same off the bench on 4-for-8 shooting.
Northern shot 54.3 percent (25-for-46) from the field, while Carroll slipped to the low-40s after a 10-for-30 effort in the game’s final 20 minutes.
Temple notched his third-straight double-double for the Saints with 14 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out four assists.
Fellow senior Jonny Hillman added 13 points, three assists and two steals, while Brayden Koch chipped in 10 points and two assists.
Carroll turned the basketball over 16 times in the loss, including on nine occasions in the second half and numerous times when the Saints needed a bucket.
Northern improved to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in Frontier play with the victory, while Carroll slipped to 5-2 and 1-1.
All six Frontier men’s basketball teams are 1-1 through two conference games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.