HELENA — Erica Nessan extended both arms above her head in celebration as the Carroll faithful roared and her teammates mobbed her in front of the home bench.

Nessan, a senior from Spokane, Washington, who’s played only sparingly the last four seasons, had just knocked down the biggest shot of her career.

Carroll senior Erica Nessan knocked down two third-quarter 3-pointers in the span of 63 seconds in Wednesday's NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament second-round game against Jamestown. Nessan's buckets helped Carroll reach Sioux City, Iowa, and the Round of 16 for the second straight season.
Carroll senior Erica Nessan made two 3-pointers in the third quarter of the Saints' 73-60 victory over Jamestown (N.D.) on Wednesday, one that tied the contest at 52-52 at the buzzer. Nessan is pictured above during a game against Montana Tech from earlier this season.

