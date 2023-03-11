HELENA — Erica Nessan extended both arms above her head in celebration as the Carroll faithful roared and her teammates mobbed her in front of the home bench.
Nessan, a senior from Spokane, Washington, who’s played only sparingly the last four seasons, had just knocked down the biggest shot of her career.
A catch-and-shoot off a flare screen on the wing nearest the home crowd, Nessan’s 3-pointer – her second in the quarter’s final 63 seconds, tied Wednesday’s NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament second round game at 52-52 at the third-quarter buzzer.
Carroll would go on to beat Jamestown (N.D.) to advance to Sioux City, Iowa, and the Round of 16 for the second straight season.
The Saints begin play at the final site on Tuesday.
“We were struggling to score and we needed to rest some kids,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said on Friday. “I just went to her and said, ‘are you gonna be aggressive? Are you gonna look to shoot when you’re open?’ She said yes.”
“It wasn’t a minute into her being in that game that she got the open look in the corner and knocked that one down. We ran a quick-hitter at the end of the third – it happened to be her side it came to – and she was ready again.”
Carroll had spent the entire third quarter erasing an 11-point halftime deficit and attempting to establish an advantage of its own. The lead changed six times in the final five minutes of the third quarter, and just when it looked like the Jimmies would take a three-point advantage to the fourth, Nessan connected.
Before Wednesday, Nessan had never even attempted a shot in an NAIA national tournament game.
Now, she’s 2-for-2.
“There’s no other words for that – it was unreal,” Carroll senior Jamie Pickens said. “I’ve never screamed so hard in my whole career here. I was super happy for her and I know the rest of the team was.”
“She works super hard and she gets the most reps out of any of us. Just for her to make those two shots is huge for her confidence. She’s just such a great person, great player. She deserves that, for sure.”
Nessan has fantasized about this moment her entire career – about what it would be like being the one to make an impact play everyone would remember.
“Just being an asset to this team,” Nessan said. “These girls I’ve been playing with the last four years have put so much trust into me, so much effort into me, and they have given me the confidence to step up and be able to do things like that.”
“It feels pretty good…It was really cool just seeing my teammates’ reaction to know just how big of a shot it was.”
Nessan came to Carroll from Mead High School where she was a second-team All-League selection.
She cut her teeth on Carroll’s scout team, never playing in more than 10 games in each of her first three seasons as a Saint.
This season, Nessan has already appeared in more games – 29 – than in those previous three years combined. She’s appeared in 16 straight games, dating back to Jan. 12 and seen increased playing time with injuries to Kyndall Keller and Addi Ekstrom.
“The only thing I wanted to do here was play basketball,” Nessan said. “First three years I didn’t get much playing time – scout team mostly – but I think that really set me up to be able to play this year.”
“I just think being able to get minutes against them my first three years – having to guard Kamden [Hilborn], having to guard Jaidyn [Lyman], having to guard Sienna [Swannack] at every practice – made me better and made them better.”
With Ekstrom having suffered a season-ending knee injury and the Saints facing the prospect of playing four games in five days to capture a national championship, Nessan’s role off the bench likely won’t be diminished.
“Erica is a player I trust to be in the ball game,” Sayers said. “She’s a good defender. She knows what we’re trying to do offensively, she knows how we’re trying to guard defensively. She hasn’t had a ton of game-time experience, but she is experienced.”
Nessan was all smiles as the Saints hoisted the regional trophy on their home court Wednesday night.
Now one of only 16 teams remaining in the hunt for a red banner, Carroll has an opportunity to finish an already special season in historic fashion.
“It took a minute to realize that there were only 16 teams left and to know that we’re four games away from the national championship,” Nessan said. “I think it’s big for all of us.”
