Carroll WBB vs. Providence

No. 11-ranked Carroll beat Providence 61-49 on Saturday afternoon in Great Falls. The Saints have now won six straight games and improve to 9-1 in Frontier Conference play with five regular-season games to go.

 Gary Marshall

GREAT FALLS — Jamie Pickens recorded her second consecutive double-double and No. 11-ranked Carroll beat Providence 61-49 on Saturday afternoon.

Neither team approached 40 percent shooting, but it was Carroll’s defense that lifted the Saints to a sixth straight victory.

