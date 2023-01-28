GREAT FALLS — Jamie Pickens recorded her second consecutive double-double and No. 11-ranked Carroll beat Providence 61-49 on Saturday afternoon.
Neither team approached 40 percent shooting, but it was Carroll’s defense that lifted the Saints to a sixth straight victory.
In the span of roughly two game minutes late in the third quarter, Sienna Swannack and Pickens combined for four blocks as Carroll reeled off a 7-0 run offensively to take a 13-point lead, its biggest of the contest to that point.
“[Providence] mixed it up [defensively] on us and it stalled us a little bit,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We missed a bunch of shots early and I think we played a little tight.”
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well to start the game, but they kept battling and found a way to score in the second half.”
Carroll’s lead was nine with under three minutes to play when Kamden Hilborn converted a pair of free throws, took a charge, and assisted on a Genesis Wilkinson layup, pushing the Saints’ advantage back to double digits where it would stay.
“She had some huge takes to the basket when we were struggling to find a score…I thought she was just super solid,” Sayers said of her point guard. “Also her ability to find Jamie in the paint when we needed a score.”
Hilborn totaled 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory, but Pickens was everywhere.
The senior finished with a game-high 22 points and a career-high 16 rebounds (five offensive boards), adding four assists, a steal and a block.
Over her last five games, Pickens is averaging 19.2 points and nine rebounds per game. Saturday’s effort was her fifth double-double of the season and second in three days.
“At halftime, we weren’t boxing out and they were out-hustling us for loose balls,” Sayers said. “I really challenged [the players] and she stepped up to the challenge…
“We’re going to her and she’s digging deep when offense isn’t going and getting us extra possessions.”
Reed Hazard paced the Argos with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting.
Hazard cut Carroll’s lead to six with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer and kept Providence in the game with eight fourth-quarter points.
The rest of Providence’s roster managed just 29.4 percent from the field and no other player cracked double figures.
Maddy Dixon totaled eight, while Kenedy Cartwright chipped in six.
Carroll, due largely to Pickens’ work on the boards, outrebounded Providence 40-24 overall and 16-3 on the offensive glass. Carroll scored 19 second-chance points to the Argos’ four and outscored Providence 26-18 in the painted area.
Wilkinson scored 12 points and grabbed five boards off the bench. Maddie Geritz added seven and five rebounds and Addi Ekstrom, starting for the injured Kyndall Keller, added five points and three rebounds.
Carroll is now 18-5 overall and 9-1 in Frontier Conference play. With the win, the Saints secured, at minimum, a top-three seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Carroll currently leads those standings by a game over Montana Western.
Carroll also owns the head-to-head tiebreaker (for tournament seeding) over Western.
“Winning the second round [of conference play] was huge,” Sayers said. “Round one we finished 4-1, and we wanted to make sure we secured the second round and went 5-0.”
“That was big. Now we’re going into round three and it’s gonna be even more challenging than round two was.”
This article will be updated with the men's game after its conclusion
