HELENA — Jamie Pickens’ ninth field goal – a 17-footer from just beyond the free throw line – found the bottom of the basket not four minutes into the third quarter of Carroll’s 97-32 win over Briercrest College on Saturday.
As Pickens turned around and slowly walked down court, the scoreboard flashed a “22” beside her jersey number, indicating her points in the contest and signaling that her goal for the game was complete.
There was only one reason Pickens was on the court in a 45-point game: to get her 1,000th career point as Saint. When her jumper fell and a quick foul the other way stopped play, Pickens came out of the game to the cheers of the Carroll faithful.
She hugged her on-court teammates first, then her coaches and teammates on the bench.
“I soaked it in,” Pickens said of the milestone. “It goes fast and I’m not taking anything for granted. It felt really good. I was relieved to be able to get it at home and have my family watch it.”
“It’s super awesome to be able to do it here at Carroll. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates and coaching staff…It’s a great day. Good win for us.”
Pickens became the seventh player to eclipse 1,000 career points during head coach Rachelle Sayers’ tenure at Carroll.
Pickens is also the second Carroll women’s basketball player to hit the milestone this season, joining Sienna Swannack who etched her name in the record books on Nov. 21 against Willamette.
“It’s an elite group, and that’s why it’s an elite group,” Sayers said. “It’s kids who have bought into your program and stayed here and kept working day after day after day.”
“For [Jamie] to join that elite list of 1,000-point scorers is pretty awesome.”
The former Helena High standout accomplished the feat in front of numerous family members on Saturday.
With two road games looming, Pickens and her teammates wanted the milestone to happen inside the PE Center.
Pickens entered the halftime locker room with 14 points, needing eight for 1,000.
Maddie Geritz made a lay up, stretching Carroll’s advantage to 52-12. Pickens proceeded to score six straight Carroll points and eight of the Saints’ next 10 to eclipse the milestone.
Pickens shared two on-court hugs with teammate Kamden Hilborn on Saturday.
The first came pregame when Hilborn was honored for breaking the program’s record for assists, a feat accomplished on Thursday.
The second was moments after Pickens scored that all-important ninth field goal.
Pickens and Hilborn are longtime teammates, having grown up together and won many games together at Helena High.
The pair split up after high school, but reunited when they each found their way to Carroll.
On Saturday, they got to celebrate each other’s collegiate successes.
“It’s a super awesome feeling,” Pickens said. “I can’t even tell you how thankful I am for Kamden and all the assists she’s given me. She’s probably given me half my points…She deserves to be recognized, so I’m glad we were able to do that on the same day.”
Pickens and Hilborn have played a lot of basketball together, and for the last three seasons at Carroll (four for Hilborn), they’ve teamed up with Swannack to great success.
Hilborn and Swannack each elected to return for a fifth and final season of eligibility in the off-season, and now they’ve seen each other accomplish so much, including a triple-double, 1,000 career points, a career-high in scoring and an assist record.
“I know Jamie wouldn’t want to go through it this year without Kamden and Sienna out there with her,” Sayers said. “For those two to come back and for those three to all share these milestone moments together has been really rewarding for them and super rewarding for me…
“You don’t see many kids who spend their careers in one spot. To see these guys, together, continuing to be excited for one another and continuing to be bought into what we’re trying to do here is something that means so much to me as a coach.”
“The legacy they leave and the example they set for our younger players can never be talked about enough.”
Carroll won its 11th game of the season on Saturday.
The Saints enter the bulk of their Frontier Conference slate with four losses, each to a team currently ranked in the NAIA’s top-25.
Pickens is the Frontier’s second-leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game (a career-high) after having been tabbed the league’s co-Player of the Year in the preseason. For Pickens, Saturday was her 10th time scoring 20 or more points in a game in her Carroll career.
“Obviously individual awards are fun. I put a lot of work into basketball,” Pickens said. “That’s awesome, but for me, team wins are huge. I just wanna keep getting better with this team every single day, and build more chemistry.”
“By the end of [the season] I want to peak in March and make a run. Winners stay, so we’re trying to do that.”
Carroll is 2-0 in conference play and currently tied atop the league standings with Rocky Mountain College.
The Saints face Rocky next week on the road, but not before a road tilt with Montana Tech on Thursday.
