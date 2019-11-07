HELENA — Carroll College football and basketball play-by-play radio announcer Jason Walker is no longer the ‘Voice of the Saints.’
The Montana Radio Company announced that it parted ways with Walker on Wednesday due to a violation of the company’s social media policy.
“It was a tough day,” Montana Radio Company General Manager Kevin Terry said. “Unfortunately, we had to deal with it immediately, but we wish Jason well.”
Helena Capital radio announcer Stewart Davis will take Walker’s place on Saturday against Montana Tech. Gary Turcott will continue doing color commentary.
Walker released a statement saying it was a decision that was made jointly by The Montana Radio Company and Carroll College.
“I enjoyed my time covering and telling the stories of the student athletes and coaches, not only at Carroll College, but also the local and statewide high schools,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to be the ‘Voice of the Saints’ for the last six years, from thrilling wins in the regular season to conference championships and even National Championship games.”
“I thank everyone at Carroll College, including Mike Van Diest, Gary Turcott, Rachelle Sayers and all the coaches and players, as well as the administrators I’ve worked with over the years.”
Walker became the Carroll play-by play radio announcer in June 2014. He began his radio career in Billings in 1994.
He has worked radio in places such as Bozeman and Medford, Oregon, as well as doing some work in television in Great Falls.
After arriving in Helena, Walker was not only the ‘Voice of the Saints’, but also hosted the Jason Walker Show on ESPN 949.
Walker was also named the 2013 and 2016 Montana Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Walker is not done with sports yet. He said he plans to keep the Jason Walker Show as a podcast and looks forward to announcing a new opportunity in the future.
“I need to thank all the fans and listeners, as well as the tremendous families,” Walker said. “Thank you for bringing me into your homes and lives. I also want to thank The Montana Radio Company for the chance to follow a dream.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.