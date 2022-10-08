HAVRE — Joaquin Porcayo was beginning to miss playing football.
Sure, he’s participated in Carroll’s fall camp and in-season practices, but it’s been as a member of the Saints’ scout and reserve offenses.
Carroll’s plan is to redshirt the true freshman out of Yuba City High School in California as he’s stuck behind All-American (Matthew Burgess) and All-Conference (Duncan Kraft) running backs.
Saturday, on the sparkling turf of MSU-Northern, Porcayo received his first chance to show what he can do in a game that matters.
The result?
Two rushing touchdowns – his first two collegiate scores – in a 47-3 Saints victory over the Lights.
“It feels great,” Porcayo said. “It’s been a while since I scored a touchdown in a real game. It feels great to get the first one out of the way. Many more to come in the future.”
Porcayo took just his second career carry through a hole in Northern’s defensive front eight yards to pay dirt in the third quarter.
Two drives later, it was Porcayo who again got the call – this time with Carroll lined up at the nine-yard line off a turnover on downs.
Again he burst through a gap and into the end zone for six.
“I’ve been working all fall camp, and even before that in high school,” Porcayo said. “I’ve always been a hard worker. I love the grind. It was great to see it pay off. It just feels good.”
A 15-yard run in the fourth quarter capped Porcayo’s day (seven rushes, 41 yards) and was the last of Carroll’s 66 offensive plays, which they used to pile up 430 yards of total offense.
“It was an opportunity to get him some reps,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “[He’s] a very, very explosive back, so just really excited about his future and to see him perform. It’s pretty special.”
Carroll scored all 47 of its points after the first quarter, including 27 in the second quarter alone.
“I think we got into our rhythm,” Porcayo said. “What we do is we run the ball great. We have a great offensive line. They play hard and they punish people. It’s just what we do. It definitely wore them down, you could see it by the end of the game.”
“We just played our game, and that was the outcome.”
Northern grabbed its first lead of the game – and the season – on a Kaden Nelson 20-yard field goal three minutes into Saturday’s contest.
A fired up Lights squad forced a quick three-and-out by Carroll’s offense, blocked the ensuing punt, and recovered it at the Saints’ one-yard line.
Northern settled for a field goal and proceeded to shut out Carroll for the next 12 minutes as the Saints had two first-quarter holding penalties enforced and four total called on them in the first half as part of a seven-penalty game.
Brenden Medina, the Lights’ starting quarterback, exited the game with an injury late in the first quarter. Kaymen Cureton, who has shared time with Medina, was not dressed out on Saturday, leaving the job of helming Northern’s offense to freshman Chance Fields.
Fields did not turn the football over in relief, but completed just four passes for 32 yards.
All told, the Lights accumulated four yards of total offense, including negative-26 rushing yards, on 52 plays.
Outmanned roughly two-to-one, Northern could simply not keep pace as Carroll scored on three straight possessions to end the first half.
“We’re down a lot of guys,” Northern head coach Jerome Souers said. “We had a lot of freshmen stepping up and having to play. It’s valuable experience for them, but it can sometimes be ugly. There were times it was ugly.”
“I loved our kids’ effort – they didn’t quit. The more we play, the more experience we’ll get and the better we’ll get.”
Senior safety Hunter Riley was credited with a forced fumble that interrupted a Carroll drive early in the second quarter. Johkyreian Shealey recovered it, but the Lights could not turn it into points.
Riley and Shealey both totaled 10 tackles in the loss, while junior Aidan Hoyt racked up nine and two-time All-American linebacker Dylan Wampler finished with seven tackles and a TFL.
It was an effort Northern’s players could be proud of, no matter what the scoreboard displayed after 60 minutes.
“We always have great effort, no matter what it is,” Wampler said. “About 65 percent of our team are freshmen. I think there’s seven of us seniors – true seniors – and the rest are sophomores and freshmen.”
“They’ll be good [soon], the effort is always there.”
Duncan Kraft and Matthew Burgess scored second-quarter touchdowns for the Saints on Saturday as part of the team’s five rushing touchdown, 200-yard effort.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Prka finished the game 16-for-22 for 178 yards through the air.
He hooked up with Chris Akulschin for the game’s only passing score – an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. For Akulschin, a redshirt freshman, the touchdown was his third in the last two games.
“Slow start on the offensive side – a lot of penalties, just wasn’t real clean,” Purcell said. “The guys settled in a little bit. One thing about Northern, they play hard, it’s their depth that hurts them. They’ve played everybody hard in that first quarter all year.”
Carroll, a team that received votes in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll, enters its second and final open date of the season with a 4-2 record.
The Saints moved into a tie with Montana for third in the Frontier Conference standings following an Oredigger loss to College of Idaho on Saturday. Rocky Mountain College has sole possession of second at 5-1, while the Yotes remain the only undefeated team in the conference at 6-0.
A matchup with the Battlin’ Bears inside Nelson Stadium greets the Saints on the other side of their off week.
“We’ve got a big one with Rocky two weeks from now,” Purcell said. “[The open date] is a chance to get some guys a little bit of rest and get prepared for them.”
“We still gotta work hard, we still gotta prepare…We gotta get ready for Rocky – next game, gotta be ready,” Porcayo said.
