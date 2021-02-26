HELENA — Kurt Paulson’s basketball team is 11-1 since dropping back-to-back games against Providence in early-January. A big reason for that stretch has been the defense played by Carroll in recent weeks. A combination of some new things and better execution on what was already in their defensive playbook, the Saints own the best scoring defense in the Frontier Conference, allowing just 65.1 points per game.
“Coming off this weekend, we looked the best we’ve looked all year as far as defensively,” sophomore Ifeanyi Okeke said. “I just feel like we’ve found our identity. Using our strengths like rebounding, getting out and pushing and just playing defense in the half-court, I think that’s our strengths. We’ve really improved in that over the year and with that we could go a long way.”
Carroll also ranks top-10 in the NAIA in scoring defense heading into a matchup with Montana Tech on Saturday for the right to play for a Frontier Conference Tournament Championship. Over the last nine games, however, the Saints are allowing just 61.6 points per game to their opponents, including an average of just 57.5 points during a weekend sweep of Montana Western last week.
While Paulson said his team bought into the idea of playing solid defense, Carroll added a piece nine games ago that boosted their prowess on the defensive end.
Sophomore Jonny Hillman finally got the clearance to return to game action after suffering a torn meniscus over the summer. The two-time State Champion and Player-of-the-Year from the state of Idaho already has 11 steals to his credit and is a charge-taking machine.
“I said it from the first day he came back that, as far as defense, we will be a lot better and I think that’s shown,” Okeke said. “There’s a few guys on the team that really lock in on the defensive end and I feel like Jonny is definitely one of them.”
Described as a heady player by his head coach, Hillman seemingly always puts himself in positions to succeed on the basketball court. Just last Sunday, Hillman raced down the court with under 10 seconds left in the first half, pump faked a Western defender inside the 3-point line and drew a foul with 0.1 seconds remaining. His free throw gave Carroll a 14-point lead heading into halftime in a game the Saints eventually won by the same margin.
“I just trust him out there,” Paulson said. “He always makes defensive plays like steals, loose balls...He’s crafty, he’s tough and I trust him. That’s what you want in your head coach, you want him to trust you and I really trust Jonny out there.”
Hillman said he was itching to get back out on the court throughout the rehab process for his knee, but that process made him appreciate more the time he gets to spend on the court and everything that goes into making that possible.
Through his play so far this season Hillman has shown that, and while his statistics do not necessarily jump off the page to a casual fan (4.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 20 minutes), his role remains doing whatever needs to be done to help Carroll win basketball games.
“Sometimes my team just needs me to be a defender and sometimes they need me to shoot and score and sometimes they just need me to be an encourager,” Hillman said. “I’m just ready and excited to fill whatever role they need me to do because I just want to win. I think that’s how our whole team has come together throughout this year just learning that we’re more focused on the wins than we are on ourselves and personal stats.”
Hillman has settled into significant minutes with the second unit that comes off the bench. Typically comprised of himself, Okeke and freshman Murat Guzelocak of late, it is a group strong on the defensive end of the court and already features some built-in chemistry.
Over the summer, Okeke was in a similar position as Hillman after a health condition kept him sidelined from practices and workouts. During that time, the two built some comradery off the court that has spilled onto it this season with both of them healthy.
“The other team brings their bench in and our bench is better and we go on a run,” Paulson said. “That’s what’s been nice for us to get these wins. We have those guys coming off and they’re significantly impacting the game much more than the other team’s bench guys. That’s been amazing to have some depth.”
Okeke is averaging 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in just over 24 minutes per game this season. Guzelocak has worked himself into increased playing time and is coming off a weekend in which he averaged 11 points and five rebounds per game.
“I definitely think we’ve gotten into a comfortable spot at this point in the season where we know what our roles are coming off the bench, especially that early into the game,” Hillman said. “Me, Ifeanyi and Murat we talk about on the bench just how we need to bring that energy and give the team a lift whenever we can.”
With the length inside that Guzelocak provides combined with Okeke’s ability to guard just about anyone on the court and Hillman’s heady nature, the second unit for Carroll can more than hold its own for extended minutes. That allows the Saints’ starters to get a breather and be more effective when they are subbed back into the game.
Before they even take the court, that trio of players is usually already having conversations on the sideline about what they need to do and how they can continue what the starters got rolling to begin the game.
“I usually tell Jonny like, ‘let’s lock in on defense,’” Okeke said. “Help the guys through that and just let the offense come. Just those talks with him, we come in with that mindset like we need to up the defensive intensity. I feel like it’s been showing.”
Carroll is a top-50 team in scoring margin right now at plus-7.4 and remains a top-5 team nationally in both defensive rebounding and 3-point field goal percentage. The defense helped start this run of success for the Saints, one that now has them sitting at 16-6 overall and as the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, but offensively, Carroll has stepped up to the challenge as well.
That makes for a scary basketball team that, in the words, of its coach will never be satisfied with success. Adding trophies to the display case might be the only thing to help with that.
“I think we just know we’re in a really comfortable position defensively and offensively and that we’ve just grown a rhythm together,” Hillman said. “We’re confident, but we’re just gonna try to play within ourselves and just whatever we need to do, we’ll be ready to do it.”
Carroll will host Tech on Saturday at 7 p.m. inside the PE Center. The winner will play for a conference championship on Tuesday.
