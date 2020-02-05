HELENA — Carroll College men’s basketball team knew Montana Tech would be a challenge.
This was the same team that took the Saints into overtime this past December.
Not to mention Carroll coach Kurt Paulson was worried about the Orediggers athleticism.
“They deny the ball so it’s really hard to pass around the perimeter,” Paulson said.
But during halftime, Paulson knew playing through the offense and getting his sophomore wing Jovan Sljivancanin the ball inside would be the answer.
“Once the ball got moving, Jovan was tough because he got the ball inside,” Paulson said. “At first we had a tough time with that.”
Montana State isn’t only athletic, but they can defend too.
The Orediggers entered the came second in the Frontier Conference allowing teams to shoot just 40 percent from the perimeter.
But the Saints weren’t fazed.
The lead was handed back and forth early in he first half until Orediggers’ senior guard Troy Owens Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the wing.
Sindou Diallo added a shot in the paint and by the midway point in the first half Montana Tech held a 20-18 lead.
Carroll answered with some points by point guard Shamrock Campbell with about six minutes remaining until halftime, but the Orediggers wouldn’t go away.
The Saints held a half-time lead but not by much. It was just a 27-25 advantage.
During that time Sljivcancanin took the game into his hands.
Whether it was a floating hook shot, a lay up off a spin move or a 3-pointer in front of his bench, the sophomore from Serbia scored eight consecutive points in a span of four minutes.
Carroll’s slim lead turned into a double-digit advantage.
“During the first half we had moments where we were trying to be heroes and play one on one ball,” Sljivancanin said. “I got the ball inside and if I couldn’t score, I kicked it out to Shamrock (Campbell).”
Campbell started nearly every game last year as the team’s starting point guard. This year he hasn’t missed a start.
But while he has shown flashes of scoring, such as a 23-point performance against NCAA Division III Whitworth this past November, he has had a pass-first mentality.
He added three triples, two of which in the second half that kept the Saints out of reach.
“We graduated a lot of scoring, so coach keeps saying I need to score a little bit more,” Campbell said. “My teammates did a great job getting me looks.”
Montana Tech put together a run, but couldn’t dig out of its deficit. A shot by former Helena alum Taylor England cut Carroll’s lead down to 51-47 with eight minutes left, but that was as close as the Orediggers got.
“They were just tough and were making shots,” England said of the Saints. “Defensively we just couldn’t stop them and turning the ball over didn’t help.”
England, who could be very well playing his final college game in Helena, depending on where the Frontier Conference Tournament is held, finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Now in his fourth season with the Orediggers, he is averaging a best 15.7 points per game.
“I just go out there and play,” England said. “I love the atmosphere (of the PE Center) and I always look forward to coming back.”
His 16 points led Montana Tech but it was not enough as Shamrock Campbell sunk a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 91 seconds left to seal the game.
He finished with 19 points but joked he would rather finish with the 12-assist game.
“Twelve assists would just be fun, giving my teammates looks,” Campbell said with a smile.
Both teams will now take the long drive to Lewiston, Idaho to face No. 5 Lewis-Clark State starting on Friday.
The Warriors have just lost one game this season that came at the PE Center to Carroll last December. Since they have won 12 games in a row.
“They have balance,” Paulson said. “They have a great point guard, bigs, wings and they are disciplined.”
