HELENA — For the second-straight game, Jovan Sljivancanin scored at least 20 points in the first half, and for the second time in three days, Carroll’s men’s basketball team rode a strong opening half to victory, this time in a 66-54 win over Montana Western.
“We’ve been having good starts,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “It's just a focus mentality right when the guys get to the gym. We’ve been having good starts and we’ve gotta keep that same focus just by playing hard. Western is going to run at you because they’re talented and they just keep coming. The first half lead helped us stave them off and we kinda played even with them in the second half.”
Two days after dropping 22 points in the first 20 minutes against Montana State Northern, Sljivancanin was back at it, pouring in 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting to get things rolling against Western.
Sljivancanin, who joined the 1,800-point club on Thursday, ended up with a season-high 29 points on Saturday. He fell just one rebound short of a double-double with nine, and dished out three first-half assists in Carroll’s win.
“I’ve been really feeling it,” Sljivancanin said. “I feel like I’m playing my best basketball so far, in my life. I’m just really confident in my shot – 3-pointers, drives. I realize that they’re struggling with guarding me and I know that I can go at the guys they put on me. I just believe in myself, my teammates trust in me, so I’m thankful for them. I’m just super confident and that leads to all these great performances.”
Following Saturday’s performance, Sljivancanin is now averaging 21.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting in league play. He has scored at least 24 points in back-to-back games and has four 20-plus point performances in his last six contests.
Carroll led Western by 12 points after shooting 58.1 percent (18-for-31) in the first half on Saturday. Western shot in in the low 30s, but missed a handful of easy buckets around the rim that contributed to only 10 made field goals in the game’s first 20 minutes.
Instead of Western catching fire in the second half, Carroll went cold, making just nine of 32 attempted shots. That allowed Western to hang around as Jalen Hodges racked up his 20 points and Max Clark chipped in 10 second-half points.
Western got to within two or three possessions multiple times in the second half, but simply could not make enough buckets to get over the hump. The Bulldogs made just nine field goals in the game’s final 20 minutes and went 3-for-12 from 3-point distance. For the game, Western shot just over 32 percent from the field and 20 percent from long-range.
“We just didn’t have a good offensive game,” Western head coach Mike Larsen said. “We played Tech on Thursday and I thought we played so well offensively and shot the ball extremely well. Today we just looked a little bit slow offensively, but we played great defense in the second half. We obviously gave ourselves a chance down the stretch to make some plays and that’s all we could ask for.”
Sljivancanin cooled off for Carroll in the second half (3-for-12) but gutted out nine points. Jonny Hillman scored five-straight points for the Saints to halt a second-half run from Western.
Leading by seven points with around 14 minutes to play, Hillman connected on a lay-up, took a charge on defense and buried a corner triple on consecutive possessions that reestablished a double-digit Carroll advantage.
Garrett Long made a lay-up two possessions later, giving Carroll’s its biggest lead of the game (14 points) at the 11:58 mark.
“I’m glad those guys stepped up,” Sljivancanin said. “Jonny and Shamrock and Garrett, also, with the floater. I think we had only two points in the first five or six minutes of the second half, so they were much-needed buckets. I’m glad those guys stepped up and helped us seal the deal.”
Shamrock Campbell scored 15 points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out five assists in Carroll’s victory. Hillman chipped in five points, four rebounds and two assists. Long scored six points off the bench and Brendan Temple contributed five points and six rebounds for the Saints.
Hodges scored a team-high 20 points 8-for-16 shooting for Western. Clark chipped in 10 points. Jamal Stephenson scored eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and Jok Jok added seven points and four boards off the bench.
Just three regular-season games remain. Carroll is currently second in the men’s Frontier Conference standings, one game back of Montana Tech at 10-2. Western is now 4-8 in league play, tied for fourth with Rocky Mountain College and one game back of Northern.
“I think we’re really good,” Larsen said. “I love this team. We’ve got a good group of guys, we’ve just gotta find a way to get a little bit better over the next couple days and before Thursday. Be ready for the playoffs when playoff time comes. Still a lot of season left, a lot of time, just gotta keep getting better.”
Carroll, now 24-3 overall on the season, will get a chance to close that one-game gap to Tech on Thursday. The Saints and Orediggers are slated to match up for the third and final time in the regular-season, this time at the PE Center. The season series is currently tied at 1-1.
“It would be great to get everybody in town in the PE Center on Thursday…Just going to take it one day at a time and one play at a time and everything will work itself out,” Paulson said.
Carroll women complete regular-season sweep of Western
Jamie Pickens’ third double-double of the season, one that included a season-high 23 points, helped the Saints down Western 74-57 on Saturday afternoon.
Pickens was dynamic all afternoon, stepping out to hit mid-range jumpers, battling on the low block and helping Carroll hold a plus-17 edge in rebounding.
“It was a good night, but really it’s the team that gets me going,” Pickens said. “We started off hot as a team so it was really easy for me to kinda get a flow. Obviously we had tons of players in double figures, so that’s a great night for us. The stat that was most impressive was 22 assists on 27 made field goals. That’s awesome, that’s what we strive for.”
Pickens had 12 points and seven rebounds at halftime. Her 4-for-5 effort from the field, and Dani Wagner’s 4-for-6 performance, anchored a first half that saw the Saints shoot 56 percent as a team.
Playing against a variety of Western defenses that included some zone and some man-to-man, Pickens went to work, finishing 9-for-10 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Carroll doubled Western up on points in the paint (28-14) and held a plus-nine advantage in second-chance points.
“It’s definitely important for this group to get out and play fast,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We felt like we had the bodies to do it. We feel like we’re at our best when we play that way. We try to get the ball up and down the floor. I thought, in the end, our offensive rebounding really was a big factor. Then to have five players in double figures and 22 assists on 27 makes, you’re not going to lose a lot of games when you do that.”
Kamden Hilborn dished out 11 assists in Carroll’s victory. Christine Denny added four to go along with her 13 points and six rebounds. Dani Wagner contributed 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Maddie Geritz gave Carroll a huge lift off the bench on Saturday. Geritz scored five-straight Carroll points as part of a larger 10-1 Saints run that ended the third quarter. Leading by three following a Sydney Sheridan triple, Denny and Sienna Swannack made buckets on back-to-back Carroll possessions.
Up seven points with under 3:30 to play, Geritz pulled down an offensive rebound, was fouled on the ensuing lay-up attempt and converted the 3-point play to give the Saints a 10-point cushion. Moments later, Geritz knocked down a mid-range jumper, sending Carroll into the fourth quarter up by a dozen.
Geritz finished with 10 points and three rebounds in 12 minutes.
“Maddie comes in and gives us great minutes,” Sayers said. “She did a great job…She’s a good driver, she’s a good passer…I feel as if finally this year we’re starting to peak at the right time. I think the last couple years we were pretty good in November, pretty good in December, and then we kinda plateaued. I feel like this year we’ve had the valley and now we’re starting to continue to get better, which is exciting.”
Western got to within six points mid-way through the fourth quarter, but a field goal by Swannack and 3-point play from Pickens put Carroll back up by double figures, a lead the Saints would hold through the final horn.
Brynley Fitzgerald scored a team-high 16 points for Western on Saturday. Joelnell Momberg chipped in 10 points off the bench and Helena Capital’s own Sydney Sheridan added 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs.
“I thought she played with really good energy tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Lindsay Woolley said of Sheridan. “Whether it was getting in the paint and finding something for herself or finding a teammate, I thought it was one of the better games she’s played all year. Unfortunately we just didn’t give her enough help.”
Woolley said too many bad turnovers and Carroll’s offensive rebounding hurt Western the most in the loss.
Carroll did finish plus-10 on the offensive glass Saturday. The Saints forced 17 Western turnovers, including five each in the first and third quarters.
Western shot 47.4 percent from the field, but attempted just 38 shots. Carroll made 27 of its 53 attempted field goals (50.9 percent) and knocked down all but three of its 18 free throws.
The win represents Carroll’s third-straight and sixth in the Saints’ last seven games. Carroll is currently tied for second with Providence in the Frontier women’s standings at 9-3, one game back of Rocky. The Saints have three regular-season games left, including road head-to-heads against both Rocky and Providence.
“We have a lot of chemistry as a team and if you peak at the wrong time or peak too early, that’s not a good thing,” Pickens said. “I think we’re [peaking] at just the perfect time. We’re gonna be alright as a team if we just take it day-by-day.”
Both Carroll teams will be back in action on Thursday, at home, against Tech.
