BILLINGS — Junior Marvin Putu scored a pair of goals and Montana State University Billings shut out Carroll College 2-0 as the Jackets closed their preseason schedule Sunday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
Putu scored in the eighth and 84th minute as the Yellowjackets (0-0) earned their third straight exhibition win to start the season. Carroll fell to 0-1.
“I’m just happy to be on the field and healthy,” said Putu, who missed significant playing time in each of the last three seasons due to injuries, in a MSUB press release. “The team is working really hard, and I feel like we are ready as a team. We have a lot of confidence, and we know what we have to do.”
MSUB goalkeeper Georgios Theodoulidis recorded four saves.
Halil Yilmaz led MSUB with six shots, while Putu placed all three attempts he took on target. Santiago Morazzani had a team-high two shots on goal for Carroll. Saints goalkeeper Kaden Connor had five saves.
