HELENA — Being the best center in the NAIA is something only one man can be each year, and after Thursday’s announcement, that’s what Carroll’s Andrew Carter can call himself as the NAIA’s recipient of the Rimington Award.
“It came as a surprise…It feels good to win it,” Carter said Thursday afternoon. “My sister woke me up and told me, and I was like, ‘oh, no way.’”
“I was sleeping. Everyone always finds out before me because I sleep a lot. My sister just woke me up and was like, ‘you just won an award.’ I looked at her and was like, ‘oh dang.’”
The Rimington Award, named after former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, is “presented to the premier centers in the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA divisions of college football.”
Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi is the FBS recipient of the trophy.
Carter joins former Saints Kyle Baker (2005) and Andy Fjeseth (2010) as the third Carroll football player to win the award since its inception in 2003.
“I’m just really proud of the kid,” Carroll offensive line coach Ryan Springer said. “He’s earned every bit of it. The guy works his butt off. Super detailed in the weight room, in meetings, on the field…I’m just really proud of the effort he’s put in.”
Carter was a team captain on this year’s 8-3 Saints squad. For the second time in Carter’s collegiate career, the Saints made the 16-team NAIA Playoffs, nearly defeating No. 2-ranked Grand View in the first round.
Carroll won its most games in a season since 2014 as Carter and his buddies up front paved the way for an offense that averaged 326.8 total yards per game and 129.5 rushing yards per contest.
“We put a lot on the center as far as defensive identification – it’s big for us, especially in our protection schemes,” Springer said. “[Carter’s] loud and running the show and super locked into that stuff…
“You don’t have to get Andrew to play hard – Andrew plays hard on his own. He likes to be physical and he’s trying to finish people and run his feet…There’s certainly never any doubt whether Andrew Carter left it all out there on the field on Saturdays.”
Carter is a two-time All-American. His jersey will hang in Nelson Stadium for years to come after he was selected to the Associated Press’s first-team All-America squad in 2021.
Carter was a second-team AFCA and AP All-American in 2022.
He is a three-time first-team All-Conference selection.
“I’m a very competitive person, and with that, I’m competitive against myself,” Carter said. “I don’t like to lose. Playing hard just comes from trying not to lose and trying to be the best me and just trying to win every rep because I know, at the end of day, that’s the only way to make yourself better.”
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Gooding, Idaho, native played left guard as a redshirt freshman before starting at center each of the last three seasons.
Carter said he enjoys how the center position can control the game and how, by learning opposing defenses, playing the position improves football IQ and makes players around him better.
Carter has one season of eligibility remaining at Carroll, but he’s undecided on whether he’ll return for a sixth season.
He’s currently back home working at a local butcher shop while staying in shape and preparing for an opportunity to play professionally.
Carter said he’s playing a lot of basketball to keep his foot speed up and attempting to bulk up to 310 pounds. He said a decision on his future will come at some point in the next few weeks, and that if he’s given a professional opportunity, he’ll take advantage.
“I didn’t come to Carroll thinking I was gonna get all these awards, I came wanting to be the best version of myself,” Carter said.
“I have aspirations of playing at the next level, that’s always been my dream, so it’s awesome to be able to stand by those [former Saints] with the award, but it’s just another piece to the puzzle.”
“Keep working hard and good things will come.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.