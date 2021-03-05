YANKTON, S.D. — Carroll's Nikki Krueger, a junior from Kalispell, placed first in the shot put with a throw of 14.12 meters at the NAIA National Indoor Track Meet.
Krueger came into the meet with high expectations after she took over the nation's No. 1 spot at the DSU Blue Hawk Classic back in February. Her best toss previously was more than a foot better than her nearest competitor.
Krueger accomplished the feat on her fifth and final throw. It was four inches better than second-place Paige Sutter of Indiana Wesleyan.
