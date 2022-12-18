LAKE, WALES, Fla. — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women's basketball team rounded out play at the Warner Classic with a 68-53 win over host school Warner University on Sunday.
The first quarter went in favor of the Saints, with Genesis Wilkinson's six points off of the bench giving Carroll a 15-13 lead after one.
Carroll would break the game open a bit in the second frame, outscoring Warner 23-14 behind another six points from Wilkinson, and a six-point quarter from Kyndall Keller.
The Saints would carry a 38-27 lead into the break.
Kamden Hilborn distributed the ball all over in the third quarter, finishing the period with six assists. Keller added five points and Maddie Geritz matched it with five points of her own.
Hilborn would make her presence felt in other areas in the final quarter, scoring six of her 11 points, alongside six of her 18 rebounds.
The Royals outscored the Saints 16-11 in the fourth, but the effort would be too little, too late, and the Saints would cruise to a 15-point victory.
Hilborn was the undisputed star of the game, finishing with a triple-double (11 points, 18 rebounds, 13 assists).
Hilborn's triple-double is the program's only such feat, dating back to at least 2003.
“Kamden was amazing, in both games,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “The pressure that they put on us both nights was relentless. To see her get 18 rebounds as a point guard is unimaginable, but then to add 11 points and 13 assists, that's amazing.”
“Just really proud of her and our entire team. This was a special night for sure. People may wonder why these kids stay, why they come back for an extra year of eligibility – this is it. This is why they stay. Moments like these.”
Sienna Swannack finished one rebound shy of a double-double (10 points, nine rebounds).
Four Saints finished in double-digits in points: Hilborn (11), Swannack (10), Keller (13) and Wilkinson (13).
The Royals were led by an 11-point performance from Emani Theodule.
Carroll will enjoy a day of rest Monday, before a showdown with Southeastern on Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT.
