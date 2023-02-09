BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte.
The teams split their first two meetings of the season, with Tech winning on Jan. 5 in Butte (86-79), and Carroll winning in Helena on Jan. 21 (84-77).
The teams traded the lead early, as Tech’s Hayden Diekhans and Caleb Bellach traded buckets with Carroll’s Andrew Cook and Brendan Temple.
Carroll and Tech were tied at 6-all over the first five minutes of the contest, as the defenses dictated the tempo.
The Orediggers struggled from the field early, as they were 2-of-15 before Bridger Larson’s layup with 11:14 to play in the half.
Larson took a Chrishon Dixon dime and deposited the ball into the basket, drawing a foul in the process. However, the free-throw was short, which kept the score 10-10 with 10:07 left in the first half. Diekhans’ layup a few moments later gave Tech the lead.
At the mid-point of the half, the Orediggers were 5-of-24 from the field.
The patience of Tech paid off in the lane, as Michael Ure fed Bellach for a dunk to give the Orediggers a 16-12 lead with 6:23 left in the half.
Jonny Hillman’s slick turnaround jumper in the lane split the margin for the Saints.
On the next trip down, Camdyn Larance fed Bellach above the left elbow of the arc, and Bellach’s dialed it long distance for a three-pointer to give Tech a five-point advantage with 4:55 left in the opening 20 minutes.
The teams continued to trade baskets down the stretch, as the lead teetered between two and six points.
Keeley Bake fed a breaking Bellach down the baseline, and Bellach banked it off the glass with 45 seconds to go.
The Orediggers led the Saints at the half, 30-28. Bellach led all scorers with 17 for the Orediggers, while Hillman led the Saints with ten points.
Tech improved their 5-of-24 start from field having converted 7-of-13 down the stretch.
Carroll shot 44% from the field in the first half.
The Orediggers started the second half with a passing cycle around the perimeter, with Ure finishing it off with a three-pointer.
Moments later, Brayden Koch answered with a floater in the lane for Carroll.
Bellach fed Diekhans for a house-rattling flush 3:19 inti the second half that ignited the Tech Hooligans who packed HPER.
Hillman’s offensive rebound and putback pulled the Saints back to within two. Hillman sank a jumper to tie the game at 47-47 with 12:15 to go in regulation.
Carroll three-point lead at the halfway mark in the second half when Bellach sank a runner in the lane to draw the Orediggers to within a point. Dixon sank a free-throw to tie the game at 51-51 with 9:12 to play in the period.
Isaiah Moore beat the shot clock with a deft runner in the lane, which was answered with a Ure to Bellach flush on the other end.
Asa Williams’ three-pointer extended Tech’s lead to four points with under seven minutes to play.
Brendan Temple’s basket on the ensuing trip up the court was wiped out on a player control foul.
Diekhans bounce pass to Bellach was finished with a cannonading dunk to highlight the 8-0 run to give Tech a 63-55 lead, and force Carroll to take a timeout.
Carroll plowed their way back with Temple and Koch combining for a 6-0 run, which forced a Tech timeout with 3:52 to play.
Out of the break, Diekhans fed Bellach for another two-handed jam.
Moore hit two layups for the Saints in consecutive trips down the court, which pulled Carroll to within a point with 2:15 to go.
Both teams were in the bonus in the final two minutes, which resulted in frequent trips to the charity stripe.
A steal by Carroll and drive down the court resulted in a basket by Hillman and a foul by Tech. After a timeout, Hillman’s shot pulled up short and was rebounded by Tech.
A loose ball on the deck was recovered by Williams, and Tech called timeout with 2.4 seconds to go. Dixon’s inbound pass to Bake in the left corner was heavily guarded. Bake’s attempt was off line, as Tech and Carroll went to overtime tied at 69-69.
Tech won the overtime tip, and Bellach buried a long two-pointer from the left corner 16 seconds into the extra session.
Dixon snagged an offensive rebound, dribbled around the perimeter and drove in to the basket for a layup, and added two free-throws the next trip up to extend Tech’s lead to six.
Williams’ three-pointer high above the key was answered by a Hillman layup, as Tech lead with 2:18 to play, 78-71.
Cook fouled Williams beyond the arc with 1:01 to go, which resulted in three free-throws. Williams drained all three to give the Orediggers an 84-73 lead.
The Orediggers held on to win by nine and won Frontier Conference championship, by way of their win and losses by MSU-Northern and Providence. It is the first outright Frontier Conference regular-season championship for Tech since 1992-1993.
Tech finished 46.3% from the field, which included 9-of-23 from behind the arc, and 16-of-26 from the free-throw line.
Bellach led the Orediggers with 27 points, and Williams added 19.
Carroll finished shooting 46.9% from the field and 2-of-11 from the foul line.
Cook led the Saints with 27 points, and Hillman contributed 18.
The Orediggers travel to Great Falls on Saturday to take on University of Providence.
Carroll College hosts Rocky Mountain College on Saturday.
