BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte.

The teams split their first two meetings of the season, with Tech winning on Jan. 5 in Butte (86-79), and Carroll winning in Helena on Jan. 21 (84-77).

Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Chrishon Dixon attempts to steal the ball from Carroll's Isaiah Moore as he calls for a time out in the Orediggers' game against the Fighting Saints on Feb. 9.
Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Asa Williams shoots a three-point basket as the Oredigger bench looks on in anticipation Feb. 9 against Carroll College.
Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Asa Williams flexes he hit a three-point basket in overtime as the crowd goes wild on Feb. 9 against Carroll College.
Tech vs. Carroll

Carroll's Brendan Temple (32) and Isaiah Moore (25) defend the basket as Tech's Hayden Diekhans drives to the hoop on Feb. 9 at Butte.
Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Caleb Bellach takes the ball to the hoop in the Orediggers' victory over Carroll College on Feb. 9. 
Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Chrishon Dixon flies to the basket as he is fouled late in the second half against Carroll.
Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Emani Scott (4) celebrates as Bridger Larson (23) heads to the free-throw line in the first half of the Orediggers' win against Carroll College.  
Tech vs. Carroll

Tech's Caleb Bellach dunks the ball as Carroll's Brayden Koch defends on Feb. 9 against Carroll College at Butte.
Tech vs. Carroll

The Orediggers bench goes wild on Feb. 9 as Tech beats Carroll College at Butte.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments