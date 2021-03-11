HELENA — Nearly 15 years to the day that the Carroll men’s basketball team lost to Texas Wesleyan in the NAIA National Tournament, the two teams are meeting again on the national stage. After College of the Ozarks pulled out of an opening round matchup with the Saints, Texas Wesleyan filled the void as a No. 3 seed in the Lewiston B Bracket on the campus of Lewis-Clark State.
Current Saints head coach Kurt Paulson was a starter on the Carroll team that lost to Texas Wesleyan in 2006, and after a potential rematch was canceled last year due to COVID-19, he is finally getting another shot at the Rams on the basketball court.
“We were supposed to play them a year ago in the first round and the tournament got canceled...This team was the last game I played [in] my college career,” Paulson said. “We lost to these guys in the elite eight my senior year. They ended up winning it in 2006. It’ll be exciting, been waiting to play these guys for a long time.”
Texas Wesleyan has won two national titles in its program history, the most recent one coming in 2017. The Rams have qualified for five of the six national tournaments, and this will be Carroll’s sixth-straight appearance in the field and 15th overall.
Both of these teams represent at-large bids after the Saints lost to Providence in the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship game last week and Texas Wesleyan fell to Mid-America Christian in the Sooner Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Still, the Rams possess an explosive offense, one that features three players averaging at least 11.9 points per game and eight players who score upwards of 6.3 points per contest. As a team, Texas Wesleyan ranks 35th in the NAIA in scoring offense at north of 83 points per game.
“They push the ball up the floor pretty well and try to play fast,” Paulson said. “They’re very athletic, they play in a great conference down there. They have a big guy in the middle who’s an all-conference player -- Karwoski -- he’s about 6-foot-8. They kinda play four-around-one and he’s in the middle setting some screens, runs the floor, and then they have some good guards.”
Senior Sebastian Karwoski is the Rams’ third-leading scorer, but pulls down 8.7 rebounds per game to go with his 11.9 points. Four times this season Karwoski has notched a double-double, good enough for third-best in the SAC. His 3.4 offensive rebounds per game ranks him 14th in the nation while his 60.4 percent shooting and 16 blocks both pace the program.
Inside, Carroll’s big men will have their hands full with Karwoski, but where Texas Wesleyan really thrives on the offensive end of the court is with its guard play. Senior Vydal Bradford and Peyton Sallee each average better than 15 points per game in what Paulson describes as a four-around-one offense.
Out of high ball screens, the Rams’ guards can drive the basketball for high percentage shots, or kick it back out to shooters on the perimeter for knock-down opportunities. Then comes Texas Wesleyan’s transition game that has helped get the team into the 80-point range so often this season.
“I think their two leading scorers are their two starting guards, so I think not letting them get in transition or [get] easy looks early on,” Carroll junior Shamrock Campbell said. “I think just try to take them out of their rhythm. Not letting them get out in transition, taking good [shots] offensively so they can’t break on us, and then getting back, getting in position and playing our team defense.”
It has been that stout defense employed by the Saints that helped turn their season around from a 5-5 start to a 17-7 finish through league play. Carroll will enter Friday ranked eighth in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 65.5 points per game. The program holds a top-five mark nationally in total rebound defense and is 23rd in the NAIA in offensive rebounds per game at 12.5.
Texas Wesleyan is also a top-40 team in both offensive rebounding and total rebounds per game. The Rams’ defense holds opponents to 41.7 percent shooting, helping them establish a plus-9.3 scoring margin, 31st-best in the country.
Carroll has not needed many 80-point performances out of its offense this season, a credit to its solid defensive effort. Just four times have the Saints broke into the 80s this season, but that has not kept them from shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range and featuring two players who average at least 14.2 points per game in Jovan Sljivancanin and Campbell.
Over the last five contests, four of which Carroll has won, the Saints are allowing just 64.4 points per game, a performance they will need to continue if they want to face No. 1 seed Arizona Christian on Saturday.
“Take good shots on our end and try to get some free throws,” Paulson said in regards to slowing down Texas Wesleyan’s offense. “They can’t really run on you when you’re scoring and stopping the ball with free throws. If we’re just taking a bunch of threes, then they’ll be able to rush out and push it at you. We can take some threes, but we can’t shoot 25 of them and expect to win.”
It has been over a week since Carroll fell to Providence in the Frontier Tournament Championship, and with the short turnaround to the national tournament, the Saints really did not have the option to dwell on that contest. Instead, it was used as a quick learning tool for the coaching staff and players and then it was right back in the gym to focus on getting better and preparing for the next opponent.
“The loss to Providence definitely stung, but we had to put it behind us and get back to work and keep working hard,” Campbell said. “We’re grateful that our season is still alive. Just put it behind us, look forward to the next game, get better each day. Hopefully go down there and get a couple wins.”
Carroll needs two wins to advance through the opening site round and into the Round of 16 that will be held in Kansas City, Missouri next week. First up, however, is Texas Wesleyan at 3:30 p.m. on Friday from Lewiston, Idaho.
