HELENA — Kurt Paulson has resigned as head men’s basketball coach at Carroll College after five seasons, the school announced Friday morning.

Paulson’s teams amassed a 115-44 (.723) record and qualified for the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament in four of his five seasons.

Paulson guided the Saints to the national championship game in 2019 and back to the quarterfinals in 2021. He became the fastest Carroll men’s basketball coach to reach 100 wins with a 93-56 victory over Providence on Feb. 17, 2022.

Paulson’s teams averaged 23 wins per season and won 29 games in a single season twice.

Carroll finished the 2022-23 season with a 13-14 record and exited the Frontier Conference Tournament in the first round.

Paulson notified the team of his decision on Friday morning in an in-person meeting.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity that coach Paulson has given me, both individually, and our team as a whole,” rising junior Andrew Cook said. “He’s definitely helped shape me into the player and man I am today…

“I will always have good memories from my two seasons under him. It obviously stinks that he is leaving, but I wish him well in his next chapter and I know that he will always be a Saint for life.”

Paulson described the decision as “emotional” to the Helena Independent Record and 406mtsports.com on Friday afternoon and said it was “time to put family first.”

Paulson played for the Saints under Hall of Fame coach Gary Turcott in the early-2000s. He was the starting point guard on the 2005-06 team that won 30 games and still holds the program record for most single-season victories.

“Carroll has been good to me for 12 years as both a student-athlete and coach,” Paulson said in a statement released by Carroll. “I will forever love this place and the people I met along the way…

“Thanks to the players as they accomplished a lot – most wins in conference the last five seasons with a team GPA of 3.36 over that time. Thanks to the assistant coaches, managers and trainers, as well. Right now, my wife and sons need my time. We look forward to the next chapter.”

A search for Paulson’s successor has already begun.

Carroll Athletic Director Charlie Gross said he met with the basketball team Friday morning and will do so again early next week as he and the school’s leadership create the profile of the ideal candidate.

Gross acknowledged it isn’t the normal time in the off-season to be conducting a head coaching search, adding that he’d like the search to move as swiftly as possible while still being thorough.

“I’m so appreciative of everything Kurt has done for Carroll College, for our student-athletes, and for our community,” Gross said. “He led a first-class basketball program. Students had positive experiences…

“I can only be thankful for the time we had with Kurt’s leadership.”