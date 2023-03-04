HELENA — It took Kyndall Keller all of two games with Carroll to match a career-high in scoring set during her freshman season at the University of Montana.
Early-season games like that helped melt some leftover nerves from the preseason, and since, Keller’s confidence has soared in her first year in purple and gold.
On Tuesday, she’ll start in the first national tournament game of her career as the Saints open the NAIA National Championship Tournament against Rochester on their home floor.
That’ll be a week to the day after Keller helped Carroll capture its fourth Frontier Conference Tournament Championship in the last six seasons.
“It’s everything you hope for,” Keller said. “You go into it – you’re ready, you’re prepared, and then to be able to execute and win is just awesome. It’s awesome for the fans, for the community, for us, for our coaches.”
“It’s been really exciting,” Keller said of preparing for the national tournament. “We have a huge opportunity going into the postseason and I’m just really looking forward to getting after it with these guys.”
“Our practices have been intense and I’ve been soaking every minute of it up, honestly, with all the seniors. It’s been fun.”
Keller spent the off-season and the early part of the regular-season finding her role with the Saints.
On a team with numerous returners, finding ways to help the Saints navigate a tough conference slate was critical to the team’s success.
She’ll enter play on Tuesday as Carroll’s No. 2 leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game.
From that second game of the season against MSU-Billings, and certainly since dropping a career-high 24 points against MSU-Northern – on 6-for-10 shooting from three – Keller has asserted herself as one of Carroll’s go-to threats from outside.
In 27 games played, she’s knocked down a team-best 45 3-pointers on 41.7 percent shooting (tied for 35th-best in the NAIA).
Five times this season Keller has made three or more 3-pointers in a game.
“She’s brought a great scoring presence for us, and a different scorer than what we lost in Dani Wagner,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Kyndall can shoot the three, but she also has a mid-range jump-shot that’s hard to defend.”
“She’s a good on-ball defender and she’s fit in really well. She has a good understanding of what we’re trying to do. She plays within her role and within the team, but she’s a player who can get us a score when we need it.”
Keller’s scoring role has ebbed and flowed at times this season as the Saints have consistently pounded the ball inside.
Sometimes Carroll’s focus – or simply the nature of how teams are playing the Saints defensively – calls for Keller to take nine 3-point attempts (and make six, like against Montana Tech on Feb. 9). Sometimes it calls for less long-range attempts and more looks heading toward the basket.
Sometimes Keller’s role results in 15-point first quarters, and sometimes those outbursts don’t come until the third quarter, if at all.
“I just think you always have to stay ready and be confident,” Keller said. “When you get an open shot or an opportunity, you have to be ready to take it. You have to be ready to execute at all times, no matter what your job is.”
“Your job changes game-to-game, year-to-year, but you’re always just staying ready.”
Keller missed three games in late-January and early-February with an injury before making her return to the lineup in a big way against Tech.
In her five games back, Keller is averaging 12.4 points per game and shooting threes at a 44 percent clip (11-for-25).
On Wednesday, Keller, along with two other teammates, were selected second-team All-Conference, an impressive feat for a first-year player learning a new system while battling a late-season injury.
“I think it says a lot about her will, as well as her abilities,” Sayers said. “She’s a really good player and we were fortunate to get her.”
“I think one of the biggest attributes she brings is her ability to blend into a team. Sometimes when you add new players and transfers with her abilities, it’s hard for them to adapt to four other good players around them. She’s done that really well.”
Keller and the Saints carry a 13-game win streak into Tuesday’s contest, which will be played inside Carroll’s PE Center.
Beat the Warriors and Carroll is one win away from returning to Sioux City, Iowa, and the Round of 16.
“I think it’s super exciting for our fans,” Keller said of Carroll hosting the playoff games. “It’s super exciting for us. We love to play at home and in front of all the people who support us…I’m really excited, I think it’s gonna be awesome.”
“I think we have a lot of confidence, but with that, you still have to be ready to go. You can’t underestimate anybody. Just taking it game-by-game, possession-by-possession, because you gotta win – win out.”
