Kyndall Keller vs. Providence

Carroll junior Kyndall Keller scored a game-high 15 points, on 5-for-8 shooting, in the Saints' 73-41 win over Providence on Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — It took Kyndall Keller all of two games with Carroll to match a career-high in scoring set during her freshman season at the University of Montana.

Early-season games like that helped melt some leftover nerves from the preseason, and since, Keller’s confidence has soared in her first year in purple and gold.

Frontier Conference

Carroll's Kyndall Keller drives past the Montana Western defense for layup during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Kyndall Keller vs. Briercrest

Carroll junior Kyndall Keller enters Tuesday's NAIA National Championship Tournament game against Rochester as the Saints' No. 2 leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments