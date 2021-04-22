HELENA — Count them in. This week, the Carroll women’s basketball team formally announced that seniors Danielle Wagner, Jaidyn Lyman and Emma Madsen would be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility handed down by the NAIA and returning for another season in the purple and gold.
“Obviously we feel like we’ve got something special going on here and those seniors are a big part of it,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “If we can keep this group together for one more year, I just can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to take this team to battle another year. Experience, maturity, it’s not something you can teach, it just happens over time and these kids now have four or five years experience in our program and playing in this league...That experience and maturity that they have is something that is gonna benefit our team for many years to come.”
For Wagner, the 2021-22 season will be her sixth with Carroll after she redshirted to begin her collegiate career. Since joining up with Lyman during the 2017-18 campaign, the Saints are 93-29 and have captured three Frontier Conference Regular Season Championships and three conference playoff titles while winning better than 75 percent of their games.
Her decision, as well as Lyman’s, in part, came down to a reluctance to graduate college and stop playing the game they love. Lyman said that once she found out another year at Carroll was possible, leaving was never really an option. Wagner echoed a similar sentiment of wanting to continue her basketball career for another season.
“I love it here,” Wagner said. “I really couldn’t ask to be anywhere else. We definitely fell short this last year. We had an amazing season going 21-3, but I know we fell short of something that we’re capable of accomplishing and these girls are my best friends and I wanted one more chance to finish out stronger with them.”
This trio of players has been playing together since the 2018-19 season. In those three campaigns, and even dating back to Wagner and Lyman’s first season together, the Saints have lost no more than 10 games in a season while averaging better than 20 wins.
Wagner has been at the center of that success, becoming a two-time All-American and three-time All-Conference selection in her time at Carroll. She paced the Saints with 15 points per game last season and finished top-20 in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage shooting 44 percent.
Both Lyman and Madsen filled important roles off the bench for the Saints during this last season, and have scored over 800 combined career points thus far.
“They were a part of where it started and the cultural shift within our program — the expectations — that really started with that group ahead of them and has carried on through their years at Carroll...I think it speaks volumes to their experience here at Carroll to see them come back and want to have another year on this team and at this school and in this community,” Sayers said.
Madsen, who spent her freshman season at Cal Baptist before joining the Saints, consulted with her father, Bruce, before ultimately deciding to return. He played basketball and baseball at the University of Oregon and knows first-hand what it is like to give up playing sports at the collegiate level. In the end for Madsen, getting another opportunity to return to her teammates and the game she loved was too much to pass up.
“First of all, my passion for the competitive aspect of basketball,” Madsen said about what led her to return to Carroll. “I enjoy going to practice, I enjoy competing and that comes to an end for everybody, and if I could push that off a little bit and enjoy basketball for another year, I will. I also have a really great group of teammates around me and that makes it really easy to jump back in and be committed to them and our program.”
While the Saints lost just three games last season, the way things ended in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament left many people disappointed who had Carroll tabbed for a deep run into the playoffs. Most of all, the players were not happy with last season’s conclusion, and for a group of seniors that has talked about winning a national championship for a number of years now, this extra eligibility is just another shot at that goal.
“I think we certainly have some unfinished business and I think we had some higher expectations than how we finished,” Madsen said. “So that leaves a little bit of a sour taste in your mouth, but I think me and everybody else on the team are ready to get back into it, grind it out and hopefully have a great year next year.”
Christine Denny has yet to finalize her decision on returning and Molly McDermott has decided to finish her degree and pursue graduate school. Still, Carroll is a formidable team that now returns plenty of experience and talent. Each with over 120 career games under their belts, Wagner and Lyman will become the most-tenured Carroll women’s basketball players in program history less than 20 games into next season.
“I think we have a lot of experience coming back and I think that plays a big role in success. I think our goals are going to be very high...The championships are always goals, but I think that comes with getting better as a team,” Lyman said.
Wagner also has a chance to move up on Carroll’s all-time scoring leaderboard. Currently, she sits 12th with over 1,240 career points. With another 316 points, Wagner would overtake Emili Woody for second all-time in points scored. That is a number well within Wagner’s reach after she has scored at least 346 points every season since her redshirt freshman campaign.
“It’s amazing, I feel very honored to have had the opportunity to do some big things and make it into the Hall of Fame,” Wagner said. “More than anything, I’m here for my team and I’m here to do something bigger than that and that’s hopefully win a national championship. The honors and awards are great, but it’s definitely not what’s on my mind right now.”
After last season, the Saints understand better than anybody how hard it is to win games in the postseason, and that every year that target on their backs gets bigger. Now, just because Carroll looks like a juggernaut on paper, does not mean Sayers or the players will be relaxing in the way they prepare for the upcoming season. Quite the opposite, actually, as they view this preseason as important as ever.
“If we train the same, we’ll remain the same,” Sayers said. “It does us no good to bring these players back and not work harder than we’ve ever worked. Just because on paper we look like we have all the pieces we need to continue to have success, it doesn’t come without a price. It’s important that we understand that it’s going to be harder every single year. I’m excited about the talent and the experience that we have, but we’re gonna have to work harder this year than we did last year or the year before that if we want to accomplish the goals that this group has set.”
This upcoming season will certainly be the final one this group of seniors gets to have at Carroll. The impact this group has had on Saints basketball is without measure and will be felt within the program for years to come.
Still, these seniors have one more year to accomplish their goal of bringing a national championship to Carroll basketball, and for those players that have been with the team for a while, they know how much effort to give when participating in the last of something.
“Our program always talks about ‘last one, best one,’” Madsen said. “Whether that be a rep or whether that be your last season. So I think this group of seniors has had the mindset of ‘last year, best year,’ we’re gonna make this one the best we’ve had and do our best with that. I think we have a group of really experienced girls who know how to play and how to compete at a high level and we know how to win. I hope we can carry that over into the national tournament next year. I think we can certainly bring home a national championship if we do what we can.”
With Wagner, Lyman and Madsen all back for next year, the attention now turns to Denny’s decision. She was an All-American last season with Wagner and Jamie Pickens and has over 1,100 career points to her credit.
“I think everybody would love for her to come back,” Lyman said. “Obviously she’s a really big part of this team and all of our success, so I think everybody wants her to come back.”
