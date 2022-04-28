As a legacy recruit for Carroll College Lauren Heuiser said that she wanted to remain open to other schools during her recruiting process.
Yet, her sister Liz signed with the Saints following her junior season a couple of years ago and after an impressive all-state campaign for Helena High last season, Heuiser decided on a commitment to Carroll, signing her NAIA letter of intent with the Saints on Wednesday.
"It felt good," Heuiser said. "It's good to have that (pressure) off my back. It also feels good to follow my family. I'm really excited."
Heuiser, a 6-foot middle hitter for the Bengals, was highly productive in her junior season finishing with 381 kills, 55 blocks and 47 aces which earned her a second consecutive selection to the IR's All-Area team, as well as all-state honors.
As a sophomore, Heuiser helped the Bengals reach the Class AA state semifinals and she also earned honorable mention in the Western AA after posting 125 kills and 22 blocks. That was also her final season playing with her sister Liz. The two helped Helena High reach the Class AA state championship match in 2019, when the Bengals finished as the Class AA runner-up to Helena Capital.
"When I was little I always wanted to go to Carroll," Heuiser said. "I did want to be open to other schools but Carroll just felt right and I wanted to just be able to play my senior year and not to have to worry about that decision."
Now, in a couple of years (2023), Heuiser will also will be able to play with her sister once again, for the Carroll College Saints.
"I'm really excited for that," she said. "We have a chemistry on the court that's hard to have unless you're sisters."
