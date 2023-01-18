Lewistown vs. Billings Central

Lewistown's Gage Norslien (18) fakes a handoff to Lewistown's Jett Boyce (28) during the Lewistown Golden Eagles’ game against the Billings Central Rams for the Class A state championship at Fergus High School in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

HELENA — Two Fergus High School seniors, players who were key elements in Lewistown’s undefeated state championship-winning season, are headed to Carroll to play football.

Gage Norslien, Lewistown’s quarterback who totaled five touchdowns in the state title game, and Jett Boyce, a 1,000-yard rusher who racked up 122 tackles as a linebacker, announced signings with the Saints on Jan. 5.

Lewistown's Jett Boyce (28) carries the ball during the Lewistown Golden Eagles’ game against the Billings Central Rams for the Class A state championship at Fergus High School in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Lewistown's Gage Norslien (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Lewistown Golden Eagles’ game against the Billings Central Rams for the Class A state championship at Fergus High School in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

