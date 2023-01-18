Lewistown's Gage Norslien (18) fakes a handoff to Lewistown's Jett Boyce (28) during the Lewistown Golden Eagles’ game against the Billings Central Rams for the Class A state championship at Fergus High School in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Lewistown's Jett Boyce (28) carries the ball during the Lewistown Golden Eagles’ game against the Billings Central Rams for the Class A state championship at Fergus High School in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Lewistown's Gage Norslien (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Lewistown Golden Eagles’ game against the Billings Central Rams for the Class A state championship at Fergus High School in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Gage Norslien, Lewistown’s quarterback who totaled five touchdowns in the state title game, and Jett Boyce, a 1,000-yard rusher who racked up 122 tackles as a linebacker, announced signings with the Saints on Jan. 5.
“He’s one of my best friends…It’s pretty special,” Boyce said of Norslien. “We’ve played together since we were just kids in third grade. It means a lot to go there with him.”
“It’s crazy,” Norslien said. “We’ve been best friends ever since first grade and we played on the same fourth grade team all the way up to high school, and now we get to play through [college].”
“That’s incredible to be able to do with your best friend.”
Boyce, at 6-foot, 205 pounds, was an All-State running back and first-team All-Conference inside linebacker as a senior.
In addition to his 13 rushing scores, Boyce racked up 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, as well as two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Carroll likes Boyce, who placed at the Class A state wrestling tournament at 205 last year, on defense at linebacker.
Boyce said Carroll offered him a “significant scholarship” to play middle linebacker, adding that it was “hard to turn down.”
“Carroll showed me the most love out of the schools I had on the table,” Boyce said. “I love the culture Carroll has. They’re a winning team. The education is second to none at Carroll, I believe.”
“They had a plan for me that I really liked.”
Norslien threw for 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior, adding 876 yards and nine scores on the ground as Lewistown’s All-State quarterback.
At corner, Norslien totaled 45 tackles, defended 26 passes, picked off two passes and was tabbed first-team All-Conference.
Norslien, at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, will likely at least begin his Carroll career on the defensive side of the ball. Carroll likes Norslien as a hybrid linebacker that can cover, or perhaps as a safety.
Norslien said he attended Carroll camps as a youngster and wouldn’t mind being a part of Carroll’s track team, if given the opportunity.
Boyce and Norslien join a Carroll program that finished 8-3 last season (most wins since 2014) and made its second appearance in the 16-team NAIA Playoff in the last three seasons.
While they’ll likely start down on the depth chart as true freshmen, both were recruited to play positions where Carroll lost starters after last season (Colin Sassano at ILB and Rex Irby at STUD LB).
Class A ballers, the duo, not unlike athletes in small towns all over the country, have grown up with chips on their shoulders. Playing at Carroll is their opportunity to let their talent shine.
