BUTTE — Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said that Maddie Geritz’s mom is riding the bus for the rest of the season.
The Saints defeated Montana Tech 71-52 Tuesday, as redshirt freshman Maddie Geritz came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points while grabbing six offensive rebounds in the process. The result dropped the Orediggers to 4-11 in league play, while improving Carroll to 10-5 in the Frontier Conference.
Sayers said that the freshman from Boise, Idaho, had a standout performance, and that Geritz’s mom being in the stands for her night may have to become a regular occurrence for the Saints.
“She was great,” Sayers said. “Her mom is here from Idaho and doesn’t get to see her play much. I told her, ‘You’re not going home, you’re on the team bus from now on.’”
Both Carroll and the Orediggers came out at a blazing pace, with both sides knocking down early shots and looking to catch the other off-guard by moving the ball up the court quickly and taking first-look shots.
Tech freshman Tavia Rooney quickly made her mark, scoring the Orediggers’ first four points and making her presence known on the boards, as eight of her ten first-half points came on offensive rebounds.
Carroll senior Emerald Toth and Geritz battled Rooney and Tech senior Kaylee Zard in the post all evening, trading victories through offensive boards.
Montana Tech head coach Carly Sanon said that battle down-low determined two major stats in the Orediggers’ loss.
“The biggest thing that hurt us tonight,” Sanon said. “Was that [Carroll] hit 10 treys and we gave up 17 offensive rebounds. We’re not going to win many conference games doing that.”
Geritz finished with 10 first-half points, but the Saints’ second chances allowed for open opportunities for junior Danielle Wagner and her Carroll teammates.
The Saints made the most of their second-half chances, and entered the break with a 31-24 lead.
Rooney continued to make individual plays, picking Carroll’s pocket twice in the opening couple minutes of the first half and converting the fast-break scores, but only before back-to-back baskets from Wagner had the Saints retaining their halftime advantage after three
Wagner’s momentum was carried into the fourth quarter by Hilborn, who sandwiched a Christine Denny steal-and-score with two three-point shots to help the Saints jump out to a 15-point lead just a couple minutes into the fourth quarter.
Tech attempted to get back into the contest, but Geritz’s exceptional off-the-bench performance with another trey and a pair of close range baskets to help the Saints’ seal off the Orediggers from any chance of a comeback.
Sayers said that earning a win in the Mining City was important after a tough loss to top-of-the-conference Montana Western on Saturday.
“The kids were tough and they bought in,” Sayers said. “They did their jobs, and this was a big one after losing [56-58] at Montana Western. This is a tough place to play and that’s a good Tech team. This was one we really had to grind out.”
Montana Tech was led by Rooney’s double-double as she finished with 18 points, ten rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Rooney was followed up by junior Mesa Williams, who finished with 14 points and at 999 career points with Tech. Zard’s nine points rounded out the Orediggers’ top scorers.
Geritz’s 21 points was complemented by Wagner’s 18, as the junior knocked down four important treys. The pair of Hilborn and junior Christine Denny each finished with 10 points.
Sanon said that there is plenty to play for as the Orediggers prepare to host Lewis-Clark State on Thursday.
“There is a lot of basketball to play,” Sanon said. “We beat LC-State on our homecourt, what seems like forever ago in December. We went down there and did a lot of good things and now we get them back on our court so we’re excited.”
As for the Saints, their three-game road stretch concludes with a visit to Lewis-Clark on Saturday.
