HELENA — Garrett Kocab has an unmistakable love for the game of football.
It sparked in him as a seven-year-old who, at first, didn’t even want to play football, but by the end of his first peewee season, Kocab was hooked.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound nose tackle is nearly halfway through his sixth and final season at Carroll, and he’s trying to enjoy every moment.
“I love it, it’s so much fun,” Kocab said of playing football. “There’s nothing like it, and especially playing here in Montana and here at Nelson Stadium. [Saturday] was probably the best game day atmosphere I’ve ever seen in my life. It was awesome.”
You would be hard pressed to ever find Kocab not having fun between the white lines.
It shows up in the way he plays, with an intensity that only comes from someone who truly loves what he’s doing, paired with the kind of personality to let someone know he thinks he’s better than them.
“He’s a mean son of a [expletive],” Carroll center Andrew Carter said. “He’s gonna get on people, he’s gonna be that guy who’s in your ear if he doesn’t like something. The thing about Kocab is that, off the field, you never know what to expect.”
“He’s one of those guys that’s a super good dude, but he likes to make jokes and he likes to have fun. But on the field, Kocab is gonna get on you. He’s gonna get on you. He’s gonna make sure you know who he is before the game is over.”
Kocab, a Saints team captain, has cemented himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the Frontier Conference over the last several years, having been tabbed All-Conference each of the last three seasons.
“I just think it’s how I am,” Kocab said. “I like to play intensely, I like to hit hard and make plays. Having fun – it’s kinda just a part of who I am.”
He has been at Carroll long enough to experience a coaching change and the beginning and end of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on collegiate athletics.
Through all that, Kocab said he’s learned how to adapt to change and he’s stuck around long enough to see the good some of that change has brought.
“We’ve had a lot of good change,” Kocab said. “I really like where this program is going. Learning to deal with the change was a lot for me, but now that I’m in my last year, I’m able to see how I was able to overcome everything and accept change.”
“These coaches who are out here, they want to win as badly as we do. Whether they’re new faces every year or not, they want to win. At the end of the day, we’ve got a family of players, so we’re all just gonna do the best we can for each other.”
As the man in the middle of Carroll’s defensive line, Kocab is the type of run stopper every defense desires.
Each season at Carroll he’s increased his productivity, most recently posting a six-sack, 12-TFL campaign last fall. Through four games this year, Kocab has amassed two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a blocked extra-point that was returned for a two-point score against Eastern Oregon.
He has anchored a defensive unit that has consistently fielded one of the best run defenses in the Frontier and finished first or second in opponent points per game each of the last two seasons.
“He flips a switch when he goes on the field,” fellow defensive lineman Garrett Worden said. “He’s very aggressive but he’s also very motivated on the field. He’s very vocal, but at the same time, he’ll turn around after a bad call and just play harder.”
“He disrupts every play he’s in.”
Kocab makes his counterparts on the offensive line better during good-on-good practice sessions and uses the skills and his relationship with Carroll’s first-team All-American center to hone his craft.
He’s able to adapt his game to what might be bringing other defensive linemen success in-game and utilizes his wealth of experience to attack the offensive front and get off blocks to clog rushing lanes.
“I just wanna be great,” Kocab said. “Just wanna be as good as I can be for my teammates – I don’t want to let those guys down. I want them to be able to count on me. I want my teammates to be able to look to me to be that guy to go make a play.”
“Really, it’s just fun. I just enjoy doing it. You can always get better. That’s the great thing about football, every day you can wake up and there’s something to get better at.”
Kocab’s career at Carroll has put him in a position where playing at the next level is a possibility.
Conversations have already begun with Carter about preparing for a pro day or combine in the off-season, an event where they could potentially catch the eye of an NFL team.
“If you have the gifts and the talent, the only thing it comes down to is hard work,” Carter said.
“I think Kocab is one of those guys who – he loves football enough that if he gets the opportunity and he sees it in his cards – he’ll work hard for what he wants.”
If professional football doesn’t pan out, Kocab wants to use his Environmental Policy and Sociology (with a Criminal Justice focus) degrees to become a Game Warden.
That stuff is in the future for now. What’s right in front of Kocab and the Saints is plenty of unfinished business in the final six games of the regular season.
In all his years at Carroll, Kocab is still searching for an outright conference championship.
He had the opportunity to participate in the NAIA playoffs during the COVID-shortened spring season in 2021, a campaign in which the Saints beat College of Idaho in the regular-season finale to earn a share of the conference title.
“It would mean everything,” Kocab said. “It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. I can’t get over the feeling after beating C of I during the COVID year and I just want that back. I think we deserve it.”
At 3-1, Carroll is currently tied for second in the conference standings with Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College.
Everybody is chasing undefeated College of Idaho, a team with a powerhouse offense and dynamic rushing attack.
Kocab and Carroll’s defensive line thrives on shutting down run-heavy teams, and in C of I (230.3 rushing yards per game), the Saints will face one of the NAIA’s best.
“We hold ourselves to a very high standard with the run game,” Kocab said. “We take that personally if a team thinks they’re going to run the ball on us.”
“We just gotta play with our heads on fire Saturday.”
The Yotes are 24-4 in conference games since the beginning of 2019. Three of those losses have been to Carroll, including in each of the last two seasons’ finales when C of I could have locked up outright league titles with wins.
Carroll’s defense will roll into Saturday sporting the 19th-best rush defense (86.3 yards per game) in the NAIA and yielding less than 19 points per game.
Win and the Saints move into a tie for first with five games to play.
“This is going to be a very intense week [of practice],” Kocab said on Sunday. “I don’t expect any heads hanging or anybody slacking. I think everybody is going to be locked in and ready to go.”
“I know I will be.”
