Marching On: Former Carroll quarterback Tyler Emmert won’t take full credit for four straight National Titles

Editor’s Note: "Marching On" is a series about former Carroll College athletes, where are they now, and the impact the school and Helena community had on them.
HELENA — Tyler Emmert sits at his desk at Opportunity Bank of Helena.
Long gone are his days of throwing touchdowns as a Carroll College quarterback.
His official title is Helena Market President.
“They left the back door unlocked and I snuck in,” Emmert joked.
It is coming up on two decades since he finished his college football career that spanned 2002 through 2005 with four consecutive NAIA National Championship wins.
It is a feat that hasn’t been replicated by any NAIA school in history.
As he looked back on those accomplishments, his accomplishments, Emmert realized something.
“At that time when we were winning, I thought that’s what we were supposed to do,” Emmert said. “But you really had to be lucky, not only to get into the playoffs, but also to survive. Over the course of a season, there are are always different plays that could go one way or another. Individual plays have the potential to change a game.
“Fortune, luck, whatever you want to call it, you just have to catch a break.”
Emmert’s career wasn’t defined by just his four championship rings. His individual accolades could fill up an entire trophy case.
He was a three-time all-American and two-time NAIA National Player of the Year, finishing with 12,770 career passing yards and 110 touchdowns. He also holds the NAIA’s individual record for completing 70.4 percent of his passes.
But, much like Emmert’s formula to win a championship, everything had to work out in unison to come all together.
“A quarterback is just the result of everything he has around him,” Emmert said. “You need a good system, a good offensive line, open receivers, an offense that can run the ball and a good defense.
“All those things make a good quarterback. He’s more of a product of players surrounding him.”
His coach said what made him great was his mental capabilities.
“He saw things so much quicker and could recognize defenses easily,” said former Saints coach Mike Van Diest. “He was a coach on the field.”
And, every year, Van Diest saw improvement.
“A person’s God-given talent doesn’t change year to year to year,” former Saints coach Mike Van Diest said. “Skills can always be developed.”
Homegrown talent
Emmert didn’t need to go far when he signed with Carroll.
He was an all-state quarterback for Helena Capital. He just needed to pack some bags and walk a few blocks.
“You can only go so far before half your tank runs out and you have to come back home,” Emmert said. “I just never got much past the tank of gas away from home.”
There were dreams of playing for the University of Montana. He would’ve walked on if they had let him.
“In high school, you think bigger is better,” Emmert said. “That just wasn’t in the cards.”
In the end, Emmert was glad he chose Carroll.
And Van Diest, well, he was glad Emmert chose to stay home.
“There is no doubt that his skill level would have put him in the caliber of a Big Sky quarterback,” Van Diest said. “I’ve seen quarterbacks all over the country, and I believe then and I believe now that Tyler would have been a superstar anywhere he went.”
A new team, another title
It didn't take long for Emmert to continue the Saints' winning ways.
He watched his older brother, JD, lead Carroll to Frontier Conference Championships and back-to-back trips to the National Semifinals in 2000 and 2001.
Emmert watched his first title come off the heels of backup Robb Latrielle, ending with a 28-7 win over Georgetown College.
“I was standing there with a separated shoulder,” Emmert said, thinking back on an injury during the NAIA quarterfinals. “I was happy for him. He really played well.”
Emmert’s first National Championship start came one year later, defeating Northwestern Oklahoma State 41-28.
“After that game, I was somewhat surprised that we beat them,” Emmert said. “Walking around with them that week before, I didn’t think it was going to be a good matchup for us. They were bigger. They were faster.”
The Saints won consistently throughout Emmert’s illustrious career. Identities, however, varied from teammate to teammate.
“You have a melting pot of personalities,” Emmert said. “Believe it or not, there is a lot of turnover every season. You have so many players coming in and you have so many players graduating (each season).
“Everybody contributes, even the redshirt freshmen who were on scout team. It wasn’t just the players getting their names in the paper every week.”
Life after Carroll
Emmert attempted to continue his football career in Canada.
He tried out for the CFL’s B.C. Lions, but he knew it was going to be tough. Their franchise quarterback was Montana’s all-time leading passer, Dave Dickinson.
“It was a really good experience but, physically, I wasn’t good as my competition,” Emmert said. “There were guys who were bigger, stronger and who had better arms.”
Emmert wanted the life of a professional athlete, but he also had to think of the bigger picture.
“I was disappointed, but I was also married and had a kid,” Emmert said. “The only thing I was thinking about was paying the bills.”
Emmert came back to Helena and eventually got into coaching wide receivers at his college alma mater.
He enjoyed it, but he knew he had to make a choice.
“If you want to be a good coach, you have to put a lot of time into it,” Emmert said. “For a lot of things in life, mediocrity is rewarded. If you don’t rock the boat, you will be fine. Football is different. Everybody has to push themselves together to be successful.”
Back home, Emmert had a wife and four kids. Kathryn is now 14, Madilyn is 11 and twins John and Hannah are 8.
“It got to the point where I was a below average dad and a below average coach because I was spread so thin,” Emmert said. “I wish I could still coach, but there are only so many hours in a day.”
Looking back
Emmert looks back fondly on his football career.
He’s a hometown kid who played for his hometown college and was a superstar during the height of the Saints’ success.
He wouldn’t rewrite the story. It turned out the way he wanted it to.
“People think they have control over things more than they really do,” Emmert said. “They work out the way they are supposed to work out.”
And if that means one of the most successful NAIA quarterbacks works at a bank rather than playing professionally, he is okay with that.
After all, Emmert said it best.
“God works in mysterious ways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.