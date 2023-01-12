HELENA — Marcus Stephens and Davien Harris-Williams are playing like it’s early 2021.
That duo, once teammates on Providence’s Frontier Conference Tournament Championship team two seasons ago, combined for 63 points in the Argos’ 93-88 win over Carroll on Thursday night.
“We talk about making winning plays,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said. “We made some winning plays in crunch time and got a stop – not many – but got a stop at the end.”
A shootout for the right to improve to 3-2 in league play, Thursday’s contest was tied on 10 separate occasions.
Carroll freshman Brayden Koch hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play, tying the game for the final time.
Koch totaled a career-high 20 points, behind five made 3-pointers, but missed a game-tying triple with under five seconds to play.
“He played great,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “We just didn’t have enough to go with him. Didn’t think we had a great start in the first half. That’s what got them the momentum. We just played catch-up all night.”
“That’s a true freshman who’s gonna be a great, great, great player,” Keller said of Koch. “Unbelievable game tonight from him hitting those five 3s. They were all clutch.”
Carroll erased an eight-point halftime deficit with seven straight out of the locker room.
True freshman Isaiah Moore hit a 3-pointer with about seven minutes to go – part of his 18 points – to cap a 8-0 Saints spurt, but the Argos didn’t blink.
Stephens connected on a jumper before Harris-Williams drained a 3-pointer – one of his seven on night – putting Providence back ahead by five after Carroll tied the game at 78-78.
Harris-Williams’ 25th point of the contest, a 3-pointer, gave Providence a nine-point edge with eight and a half minutes to go.
Harris-Williams broke a tied game with under two minutes to play with back-to-back buckets sandwiched around a steal.
It was Stephens’ free throws that put the Argos up three with 11.9 to play, forcing Carroll to seek a triple on its final possession.
“They’re a handful,” Keller said. “Marcus was 11-for-11 from the free throw line and Davien hit seven 3s…Davien stepped up each time [he needed to], but it takes the entire team. Great team win. It’s hard to win here.”
Harris-Williams totaled 35 points in the victory, finishing 10-for-22 from the field.
Stephens added a game-high 19 in the first half and scored 28 points for Providence on 7-for-11 shooting.
“I was [locked in],” Harris-Williams said. “My teammates found me all night. Credit to them finding me seven times. They were really looking for me out there.”
“I love this group of guys, I think we can make another deep run and get back to the national tournament.”
Each playing in their fifth game of the season, the pair is now averaging 42.2 points per game or 48 percent of the Argos’ total scoring in those contests.
“That’s my brother,” Harris-Williams said, referring to Stephens. “We come from the same background, the same backyard. We come out here and just bring that same energy and project that energy onto these guys.”
Koch paced Carroll with his 20. It was he – Montana’s reigning Mr. Basketball – who the Saints turned to for a bucket that would’ve, in all likelihood, sent Thursday’s game to overtime.
“Just trying to get Brayden a clean look,” Paulson said of his strategy in a timeout with 10.1 seconds to play. “Unfortunately we had to go for three. It was a great game. Give credit to those guys, they came in and knocked us off at home.”
Koch’s corner jumper was left long, and when the final buzzer sounded, Carroll officially dropped its first home game of the season.
“Give credit to those guys, they shot the ball really well and we just couldn’t stop them,” Paulson said. “They made the shots at crunch time. We kept it close, but that 8-point deficit [at halftime] was a little bit too much to overcome.”
“We did get it even, but I just felt like we were a step behind all night.”
Andrew Cook, Carroll’s leading scorer entering play, scored all 17 of his points in the second half. He finished with six rebounds and three assists.
Brendan Temple added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Carroll, while Garrett Long and Derek Kramer each chipped in six.
Carroll senior Jonny Hillman missed his sixth game of the season on Thursday. Hillman is dealing with a knee injury. Carroll is 1-5 without Hillman in the lineup.
Eric Milner scored 10 points for Providence off the bench. Jake Olsen added seven points and five rebounds. Sam Vining pulled down six rebounds and Kenny Curtis dished out five assists.
Providence, now 3-2 in league play, remains tied with Montana Western for second in the conference standings. Montana Tech won again Thursday night and paces the six-team league at 4-1.
No. 18 Carroll women ease by Providence
The Saints, with a 73-41 victory over the Argos and a Rocky Mountain College loss, draw even with the Battlin’ Bears and Western atop the league standings at 4-1.
Leading by one entering the second quarter, Carroll reeled off a 20-4 run to go up by as many as 17 points in that second stanza.
Three straight possessions with 3-pointers – two from Sienna Swannack and one from Addi Ekstrom – jump-started that stretch as the Saints established a 12-0 run to take control of the contest.
“I think our defense led to that offense,” Swannack said. “Once you get a couple stops, the basket gets pretty big. Once you hit a three, the basket gets pretty big.”
“I think we got into more of a flow. I got more comfortable playing point guard. We got the ball into the low-post, which is what we’re trying to do. Got a couple kick-out threes. I think we just started playing with more confidence and that sparked the run.”
Swannack scored nine points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals playing the point guard role on Thursday.
Kamden Hilborn, Carroll’s all-time leader in assists, missed Thursday’s game with an injury, prompting Swannack to handle the ball more and Ekstrom to make her third career start.
Ekstrom scored 10 points, on 4-for-6 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.
“This year she’s come into a much bigger role for our team,” Swannack said of her teammate.
“Addi is a great scorer, great offensive rebounder. She’s really bought into the program and has [embraced] that confidence that coach is trying to instill in her.”
“Addi is one of those players that you have not seen the best of her yet,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Addi is so talented offensively and defensively. I thought tonight she really battled…I think this was a big moment for her and I think she’s gonna continue to take off.”
Carroll led Providence by 16 at halftime and built a 33-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
Carroll outrebounded Providence 36-19 (11-5 on the offensive glass) and scored 17 second-chance points to the Argos’ two.
The Saints shot 56.7 percent (17-for-30) from the field in the second and quarters combined and finished at 48.2 percent (27-for-56) for the game.
Kyndall Keller paced the Saints with 15 points and Maddie Geritz added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Providence shot 54.5 percent (6-for-11) in the game’s opening 10 minutes, but made just seven total field goals in the second and third quarters combined, finishing 35.3 percent (18-for-51) from the field.
Maddy Dixon scored a team-high 10 points and McKenna Reggear added eight. Brooklyn Harn and Reed Hazard each chipped in seven.
