HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team makes its ninth NAIA National Championship Tournament appearance under head coach Rachelle Sayers on Tuesday night at 7.
For the first time, though, the road to Sioux City, Iowa, and the Round of 16 for the Saints women begins inside the PE Center.
Carroll is 11-1 at home this season with its lone loss coming against No. 1-ranked Thomas More on Nov. 4.
“It’s always exciting to make it to the postseason,” Sayers said.
“To be able to play at home and host is really a dream come true, especially with this group and the success we’ve had at home.”
Rochester (Mich.), the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Champions, is Carroll’s first-round opponent in the No. 2-No. 15-seed matchup in the Liston Quadrant of the national bracket.
The Warriors are making their third-ever national tournament appearance and are still seeking the program’s first tournament victory.
“I’m just proud of the group, [we] have a lot of seniors,” Rochester head coach Brent Wichtner said. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride. We’re healthy, finally. I’m excited for the opportunity, even though we had to travel this far.”
Rochester enters the tournament on a four-game win streak, and to win the WHAC Tournament, the Warriors had to beat two teams (Siena Heights and Indiana Tech) they previously lost to during the regular-season.
Just 11 days prior to the tournament rematch, Siena Heights beat Rochester by 15 on the Warriors’ home floor. Eight days before that, Indiana Tech handled the Warriors by 24 points.
“We understand what it takes to beat good teams and how to be tough,” Wichtner said. “I think toughness is everything for us – grit, determination. When things got tough, we got tougher.”
The Warriors are anchored by three All-Conference picks in Jacara Thompson (first-team All-WHAC), Elysia Mattos (second-team All-WHAC) and Krystal Rice (second-team All-WHAC).
Rice and Thompson average double figures, while Mattos is the team’s leading disher (4.1 assists per game). Thompson paces the Warriors with 42 made 3-pointers and Rice is third on the roster with 34 triples.
Rice is also the niece of three-time NBA All-Star, 2000 NBA Champion (Lakers) and 1989 NCAA National Champion (Michigan) Glen Rice. Krystal is a former junior-college second-team All-American and has played at both Indiana State and Ball State.
“Talk about resiliency and fighting through adversity – she’s had a couple knee surgeries,” Wichtner said. “Her basketball IQ is off the charts. She helps us coaches get better and come up with game plans…She can really help us, offensively and defensively.”
Mattos broke Rochester’s all-time career assist record on Senior Night and has since surpassed 350 career assists. Over her last five games, Mattos is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Carroll’s Kamden Hilborn accomplished the same career milestone earlier this season and enters the national tournament with 519 career assists.
While Rochester enters Tuesday as the 15th-best scoring offense in the NAIA, it’ll be tough for the Warriors to take that level of performance on the road. Carroll is the third-best defensive team in the NAIA (51.2 points allowed per game) and hasn’t allowed more than 61 points in a single game in 20 straight contests.
Carroll is 19-1 in those games.
Rebounding, as it always is, will be key to deciding a victor on Tuesday. With Carroll and Rochester, it’s strength on strength.
Rochester enters as the NAIA’s eighth-best offensive rebounding team (16.5 per game), while Carroll is the NAIA’s best team at limiting offensive rebounds (6.6 per game).
The Warriors are 11-3 this season when grabbing 16 or more offensive rebounds and have notched at least 10 such rebounds in 30 consecutive games.
“We miss a lot of [easy shots] and we get a lot of our own rebounds,” Wichtner said. “I feel like we could actually rebound better than we actually do offensively. I don’t wanna knock my own team, but at the end of the day, we need to finish [at the rim] better.”
Rochester also averages 13.8 steals per game and turns teams over, on average, 23 times per game.
“We have tons of girls who can handle the ball, so it’s nice to be able to rely on them a little bit extra in games like this,” Hilborn, Carroll’s point guard, said. “We have been preparing for that and working against pressure with our scout team.”
“I think we’re ready for it.”
It would be hard to find an NAIA team more in a groove right now than Carroll.
The Saints have reeled off 13 straight victories, dating back to mid-January.
Jamie Pickens, who will enter Tuesday’s contest as the reigning Frontier Conference Player of the Week, is averaging 20.4 points and 9.3 rebounds in her last dozen contests. That stretch of games includes seven 20-plus point games and five double-doubles.
Since Feb. 1, Pickens is averaging 21.3 points (on 58.6 percent shooting), 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Junior Kyndall Kendall is shooting 44 percent from 3-point distance in her last five games, while Sienna Swannack is averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over the last seven.
“We battled through that stretch where we had four games on the road [from Jan. 28 to Feb. 9],” Sayers said. “The team really rallied together and battled through that tough stretch. I think we learned a lot. I think we grew a lot as a team.”
“I credit our leadership, they kept the ship afloat and they kept everybody positive and everybody together. I think those are valuable lessons and valuable experiences to go through for what we’re facing now.”
The Saints will be without sophomore Addi Ekstrom who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Montana Tech on Feb. 9.
Ekstrom started seven games this season and consistently provided good minutes off the bench. In her stead, senior Erica Nessan and freshman Sadie Filius have seen increased playing time.
Carroll is seeking its 10th national tournament victory in program history and third in the last two seasons.
Rochester, as a No. 15 seed, is hoping to pull the first-round upset and continue building on a historic campaign that’s already seen the Warriors win their first WHAC Tournament Championship in program history.
Rebounding and handling Rochester’s pressure will be key for the Saints as both teams begin play in a month where anything is possible.
“We have to take care of the basketball,” Sayers said. “They’re a pressing team. They put a lot of pressure on the ball. A lot of their steals, offensive rebounds and offense is generated from their defense.”
“I think our size is our advantage in the half-court.”
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m., following the Jamestown (N.D.) and IU South Bend game at 5 p.m.
“We have to speed up the game,” Wichtner said. “We play fast…We get up and down, we average 78 points a game. We have to speed it up and make it tough for [Carroll] to get into their sets.”
“If we give them 25 seconds to get into their sets, they’re gonna be tough to guard.”
Tuesday’s winners play each other on Wednesday night at 7 for the right to advance to Sioux City, Iowa, and the NAIA’s Round of 16.
“For us seniors, we know what it’s like to have [the postseason] taken away from the COVID year, so it’s always special to get here and get to finally experience it.”
“Everything means a little bit more in March,” Hilborn said.
