No. 11-ranked and No. 2 seed Carroll begins its NAIA National Championship Tournament run on Tuesday night against Rochester (Mich.). Carroll is 9-12 all-time in 13 previous national tournament appearances.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team makes its ninth NAIA National Championship Tournament appearance under head coach Rachelle Sayers on Tuesday night at 7.

For the first time, though, the road to Sioux City, Iowa, and the Round of 16 for the Saints women begins inside the PE Center.

Kamden Hilborn vs. RMC

Carroll point guard Kamden Hilborn enters Tuesday's NAIA National Championship Tournament first-round game against Rochester No. 3 in the NAIA in both assists per game (6.4) and total assists (186).
Jamie Pickens vs. Providence

Carroll senior Jamie Pickens scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, notching her seventh double-double of the season, in a 74-60 Saints win over Providence on Saturday, Feb. 18 2023.
Frontier Conference

Carroll's Sienna Swannack drives past Montana Western's Joelnell Momberg during Tuesday's Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.

