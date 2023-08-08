When it comes to the Michelotti family, Carroll College and Montana Tech, there are almost too many ties to keep track of.

It started with Jim Michelotti. He was the first to go from Butte to Carroll College to play football. He was later inducted into the Carroll Athletics Hall of Fame.

Yet, the Butte native and former Butte Central graduate, made his way back to the Mining City and eventually spent more than three decades as a professor at Montana Tech, where one of his sons and numerous grandsons have played college football or basketball, including three members of the current Oredigger football team in Jamey Michelotti (redshirt freshman), Joey Michelotti (freshman) and Nick Michelotti (freshman).

All three are former Capital Bruin standouts. Jamey and Joey are brothers — one year apart, while Nick is their cousin.

Nick and Joey just graduated from Capital in the spring of 2023, as well as playing key roles on the Bruins 2022 state championship football team — an experience they probably wouldn't have shared if their dads hadn't made the decision to join the Fighting Saints some 30 years ago.

"My dad coached with Bob Petrino at Butte Central," Nick's father, Dr. John Michelotti said. "So he knew him really well. He knew that was a good place to go, and at that time, Carroll won quite a bit."

Carroll was also the best option for John to pursue his medical degree and Petrino knew that too.

"He knew who I was because of my dad," John said. "And he called me up one day and said, "John, it's coach Petrino. If you want to be a doctor, come to Carroll. If not, go somewhere else. Then he hung up."

"Recruiting was a little different back then."

John accepted the scholarship offer and moved approximately 60 miles up the road to play football for the Saints. His brother, Brian Michelotti, the current executive director of the Montana High School association, a Butte High graduate in 1990, joined him a few years later.

"My dad would have been really proud if we had gone to Montana Tech," Brian said. "But we also had lots of roots at Carroll too."

And as much as the Michelotti's loved Montana Tech, which included being avid fans of the Diggers growing up, it was just a little too close to home.

"People ask me, 'Why wouldn't Nick consider Carroll?'" John said. "He asked me, well, dad, did you consider Tech? No, because it was four blocks away from my parents house."

"The biggest thing is just getting away," Nick said. "Coach (Kyle) Samson is doing a great job and that's part of it too, also him being from Capital. It's just nice to get away (from home) but still be just 60 miles away."

The return of the Michelotti's to Butte, at least for their college football careers, is also fitting, because as much as you can take a Michelotti out of Butte, you can't take the Butte out of a Michelotti.

"We used to go to quite a few Butte games," John said. "I actually took Nick to the state championship (in 2013) between Butte and Bozeman that Butte won on the 45-yard field goal. We went to the (Cat-Griz) game the next day and after, I asked Nick how he liked the Grizzlies and the Bobcats. He said it was OK, but nothing like watching Butte High."

John is still the Carroll team physician — something he does for the Saints and the local high school teams in Helena. However, it will technically put John and Nick on different sidelines when the Saints and Diggers play twice this season.

Additionally, all three younger Michelotti's will be squaring off against the alma mater of their dads, in what's easily the Frontier's most-heated rivalry.

"It's an easy choice," Brian Michelotti said of his rooting interest. "Blood is thicker than water. I told Isaiah Claunch (Carroll College player) that we'll be cheering for them every game but two this year."

Those two games are against Montana Tech, with the first coming on Aug. 31 in what's technically a non-conference matchup between the Saints and Orediggers, as well as a game later in the season in Helena.

While it's sure to feel different, one thing that's the same is Jamey, Joey and Nick being teammates.

"I always wanted to be an engineer," Jamey said. "So it was a perfect fit. I always wanted to play for Montana Tech."

The family ties didn't hurt either.

"We grew up just around the corner," His dad Brian Michelotti said. "We spent a lot of time up there. It was kind of our home base...we went swimming. My dad had the keys to everything and he just kind of turned us loose."

As a member of the Carroll football team, Brian even squared off against his brother, Tom, who played football for Tech, causing his parents to get a shirt representing both schools to wear to games. He also had step-son, Cale Jacobsen, play college hoops for the Diggers.

Moving forward, the Michelotti's won't have any conflicts and Brian and John especially have gotten used to watching their sons on the field together.

"It's gone way back," Nick said. "It's goes all the way to us winning small fry championships in fifth grade. That's how it's always been."

This past season, Nick and Joey both played key roles for the Bruins in Capital's first state championship since 2011, when Matthew Michelotti, another son of Brian's that actually played at Carroll, was on the team.

Their contributions included an 87-yard touchdown pass from Joey to Nick in the Class AA state semifinals as CHS beat Sentinel 21-14. A week later, on a frigid Friday night in Helena, the Bruins beat Bozeman 35-14 to win the state championship.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Joey said. "Just to do it with all of the people that we've grown up with — to win something like that is life-changing."

"I feel like to win a state championship you have to have a really tight bond," Nick said. "And everyone in that class was so tight. It was just so special."

With John on the Capital sideline as the team trainer and Brian there to present the state championship trophy to his son's team, the night, just like the Bruins 2022 season, was perfect.

"For my wife, Jill and I, to be sitting in the stands and with my job being the director of the (MHSA) to go out and be the individual that presented the trophy to Joey, right after the game, you couldn't draw it up any better from our perspective," Brian said.

For John, it's still hard to believe.

"They had a really great group," he said. "They kind of got beat up as sophomores and juniors, then turned around and beat up everybody. It really was special and you know, I still kind of pinch myself when I wake up in the morning but that's what they did."

Fortunately, for the Michelotti's, the band, so to speak, will stick together as Joey and Nick are set to join Jamey in Butte for the start of fall camp.

"It definitely influenced my decision when I heard Nick was going to Tech," Joey said. "And Jamey too because we're pretty much best friends — the three of us."

There will be some separation though. As a sophomore, Jamey lives off campus. Nick and Joey also won't be roommates at Montana Tech, although the distance between their dorms isn't too drastic.

"I didn't want to room with Joey," Nick said. "I just wanted to meet some new people so he's in room 207 and I'm in room 208. It's pretty cool though. We've always been best friends and this will just continue to grow that bond we have."

For John and Brian, outside of the uniforms, not a lot has changed.

"These three were always on the same team growing up," Brian said. "To see them playing in high school together and to go to Butte and watch them play together at Montana Tech, it's just great. We're just very fortunate."

Now, Jamey, Joey and Nick will have their own part to play in the Carroll-Tech rivalry, just like the two generations of Michelotti's to come before them.

"Joey and Nick are six days apart," Brian said. "I've known Nick his entire life and with Jamey being 18 months older than both of them — to see these guys work so hard and do so well and succeed not only on the field but in the classroom, it's pretty special."