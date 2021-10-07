HELENA — A familiar face returns to the sideline of Nelson Stadium this weekend. Carroll Hall of Famer Mike Van Diest, the head coach for all six of the Saints’ national championship winning football teams, will be back in Helena as the defensive coordinator for Montana State Northern, Carroll’s opponent on homecoming.
“Maybe it’ll be like Tom Brady going back to New England, I don’t know,” Van Diest said, laughing. “When I got the job and I looked at the schedule and saw that it was homecoming -- I knew that the 2010 team [was going in the Hall of Fame] and Phil Lenoue was going in and then with Nick and Jim going in -- there’s a lot of emotion. My emotions gotta be in check and I gotta coach our side of the football. I’m glad I’m not coaching against that 2010 team, those guys were pretty good, and same thing with the team coach [Troy] Purcell has now.”
Van Diest retired from Carroll after the 2018 season, but jumped back into collegiate coaching this past summer with the Lights. He won more than 200 games with the Saints, including the first-ever victory at the newly constructed Nelson Stadium in the early 2000s.
In his time at Carroll, Van Diest guided some legendary defenses that included the 2007 unit that gave up just 5.4 points, on average, per game. In four consecutive seasons from 2004-2007, Carroll’s defense averaged less than 10 points allowed per game.
Carroll won 14 Frontier Conference titles in Van Diest’s tenure, including 12-straight from 2000-11.
“I have great memories,” Van Diest said. “There’s nothing but great memories during my time in Helena or my time at Carroll College and Nelson Stadium...That’s a great memory, that first win was awesome. There’s always great memories. That’s part of it and that’s part of the coaching profession, that’s part of life when you move to different opportunities. This is a heck of an opportunity for me to come up here and coach. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens when I walk in the stadium on Saturday morning. Maybe I’ll walk around by myself out there for a while.”
Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel both played under and coached with Van Diest. He said it will not be weird to see his former coach in colors other than purple and gold, and from a coaching standpoint, it is like any other week and any other opponent.
“Coach Van Diest has long done a great job as a defensive coordinator,” Pfannenstiel said. “He’s done a really great job -- Northern’s defense is improving right now. He’s got them playing really well and like any other week, you just want to identify what scheme they’re running, what their strengths and weaknesses are and find ways to attack it with our best players and give us an opportunity to win.”
The Lights -- who are head coached by Andrew Rolin -- are still looking for their first win of the 2021 season. Northern has not won a Frontier Conference game since 2016, which oddly enough, came against Carroll.
Northern has given up at least 31 points in four out of five games this season, but gave up just 23 points last week to Montana Tech in a 10-point loss. After losing its first two games in blowout fashion, MSUN fell to Rocky Mountain College by just three points two weeks ago and got within a touchdown of the Orediggers last weekend.
“We’re getting better,” Van Diest said. “I think you look at the second half of the Western game, you look at what we did against Rocky, you look at how we did against Tech. There’s some plays I wish I could’ve called better, I wish I could’ve put our defense, maybe, in better situations. The players are playing hard. They’re doing a great job. There’s some tremendous players on this defense. I've been so impressed with them since day one when I met them during the late-summer months going into fall camp.”
As a group, Northern’s defense is giving up 433.4 yards and 36 points -- on average -- per game. For all of its struggles so far this season, there exist plenty of bright spots within Northern’s defensive unit.
Junior linebacker Dylan Wampler is the team’s leading tackler after earning Honorable Mention All-American status in the spring. He is averaging 10 tackles per game and has two sacks and 4.5 TFL to his credit through five games. Wampler is coming off a 15-tackle performance against Tech, a game where he also racked up two sacks and four TFL.
Joe Fehr is the team’s sacks leader (4.5) and both defensive back Hunter Riley and linebacker Joel Hadley are having solid campaigns thus far.
“Dylan has stepped up and he’s had some good games,” Van Diest said. “That was probably his best overall game, but he’s been playing very consistently and he’s certainly a leader along with Joe Fehr at the defensive end spot. Hunter Riley and you look at Justin Pfeifer on the defensive line, there’s some good players there. They’re good friends. These guys have been through a lot the last couple years and they stick together.”
Van Diest said he has had some calls from friends and former players wishing him luck on Saturday. He said he appreciates that support, but he knows who they will be rooting for when game time rolls around.
“They’re Carroll College Saints and I know where their loyalties will be for the game,” Van Diest said. “It’s been wonderful just to hear from some of them.”
Van Diest said he does not want to take anything away from the players on the field or the head coaches of the two teams that will be facing off on Saturday.
“It’s not about me and the game. It’s about the players on the field,” Van Diest said. “This is coach Rolin and coach Purcell’s [game]. They’re the head coaches. I’m just an assistant coach trying to help our guys do the best they can on Saturday.”
Nevertheless, with Van Diest’s strong ties to Carroll, as well as it being homecoming weekend and two of his former assistants and sixth and final championship team being inducted into the Hall of Fame, his return to Nelson Stadium in a coaching capacity adds another layer to what should be a fun weekend.
