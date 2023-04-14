HELENA — Josiah Cuaresma, Missoula Big Sky’s leading scorer and an All-State selection during a run to the state tournament, announced his commitment to Carroll College on Thursday.

Cuaresma, who averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the regular-season, is the Saints’ third recruit for the class of 2023, joining Luke Wagstaff (Fort Collins, CO) and Royce Robinson (Lewistown, MT).

“The campus is beautiful and they have really good facilities,” Cuaresma said on Friday. “It feels homey. I have a lot of family that [lives] close, so I felt even more connected. Basketball-wise, I connected with coach [Paulson] really well. They have a really good family, like a brotherhood over there.”

Carroll featured the most “pros” when Cuaresma mapped out his options after considering those schools that showed interest.

The connection he formed with Paulson, as well as the tight-knit group Cuaresma said the Saints are aided his decision, but it also helped that he has family close by.

Cuaresma’s great aunt and uncle live in the area, and one of his cousins, Reuben Hornby, is a freshman on the Saints’ track and field team.

Cuaresma also grew up playing against rising sophomores and future teammates Brayden Koch and Trent Rogers.

“It means the world because I’ve wanted to do this since I started playing basketball when I was seven or eight years old,” Cuaresma said of the opportunity to play college basketball. “It’s always been something I’ve wanted to work on because I loved it. It was a safe space for me.”

Cuaresma’s game has evolved as his body has changed, transitioning from shooting a lot of floaters to a more consistent pull-up game.

He entered high school somewhere around 5-foot-5, but by his junior year, stood 6-foot-1. Now, Cuaresma is pushing 6-foot-3, extra inches that contributed to the deadliness of his mid-range jumper as he was able to out-leap defenders from just inside the 3-point line a bunch last season.

“He’s a real versatile player,” Paulson said. “Long guard…Love his defense. He gets in the passing lane and can kinda pick your pocket. He can guard a lot of different positions.”

“One of the best pull-up games in the state, for sure. He can come off a ball screen, elevate and hit that mid-range shot.”

Still, Cuaresma believes his best attribute is making others better. He dished out 57 assists, second-best on Big Sky’s roster, in 18 regular-season games last year. In what was arguably Cuaresma’s best single-game performance last year – 29 points and nine rebounds in an overtime victory against Butte – he also dished out four assists.

“My best attribute and my favorite thing about basketball is playmaking,” Cuaresma said. “I think I have a knack for getting teammates open and making teammates better by distributing the ball.”

Cuaresma also recognizes he needs to elevate his game for the collegiate level.

He didn’t shoot the 3-ball particularly well as a senior (29.2 percent during the regular-season) and has seen firsthand the physicality it takes to play in the Frontier Conference.

“I think I need to get a lot stronger physically,” Cuaresma said. “My conditioning needs to get better – I need to get faster. That was the biggest difference that I saw when we went on these visits – the pace and physicality takes a huge jump.”

“[Then], I would say I have to get my 3-point shot a little bit better.”

Cuaresma plans to make his commitment official with a signing day at Big Sky High School within the next month.

Cuaresma said he’s currently undecided on a course of study at Carroll, but has two or three topics that intrigue him.

He’ll join a Saints team that finished the 2022-23 season with a 13-14 record and that lost to Rocky Mountain College in the first round of the Frontier Tournament.