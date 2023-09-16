BILLINGS — What's Carroll College football learned after three weeks of play?

Well, at 3-0 overall with its victories coming by a combined six points, it's learned the art of the close shave and how to stand tall on the winning sides of those nail-biters.

But the No. 10-ranked Fighting Saints' latest instance of a wild win, however — in a Saturday visit to Frontier Conference rival Rocky Mountain College — was arguably their most improbable example of late-game magic yet, even after a final-minute stunner against St. Thomas (Florida) in Helena last weekend.

Scoreless and mostly stagnant on offense for over 50 minutes, Carroll went berserk and scored 21 points in the game's final eight minutes to beat the Battlin' Bears 21-20 at Herb Klindt Field, turning what was shaping for much of the game to be a statement Rocky shutout into a spectacular Saints comeback in each schools' conference openers.

Carroll coach Troy Purcell, wearing a beaming smile postgame after over three quarters of watching his team sputter and stumble to no points, went through the whirlwind of the game's last few drives and exited it trying to piece together the ways to describe them.

"Oh, my God. Oh, my God," Purcell said. "It's just unbelievable. Indescribable. No-quit attitude in our team. Our team is going to stay the course and keep going when the odds look even worse.

"Hats off to Rocky, they came out there and whupped our (expletive) for three quarters. ... We just found a way to win at the end."

If there was ever an omen to just how rough much of the Saints' game would be, it came on their opening possession when they drove from their own 25-yard-line just to miss a 22-yard field goal at the end of it.

Their special teams woes continued throughout the first half as Carroll missed a 52-yarder in the second quarter and didn't even get a kick off on a later attempt in the same frame. Meanwhile, Rocky (2-1) held a slim 7-0 halftime lead through a 21-yard score via quarterback Luke Holcomb (who was starting in place of the injured Trent Nobach) to his former high school teammate, Joseph Dwyer, on its first offensive series.

The game was in reach at the intermission, but with a run game which had only produced 17 yards after two quarters, Carroll often didn't appear threatening with the ball in its hands.

"It was pretty frustrating," Saints quarterback Jack Prka said of the team's start. "We're going to have to work hard; it's going to be a grind next week. ... (But) as Coach Purcell always says, we were never too high, never too low."

Quietly, Prka was humming nicely under center in the first half, going 11-for-16 passing for 169 yards, though he and the Saints obviously didn't have the scoring to go with it. And when Holcomb threw a second touchdown pass while Austin Drake converted on a couple of field goals for the Bears, that inability to finish the job was especially apparent as Carroll was in a 20-0 hole in the fourth quarter.

All the Saints needed was one breakthrough to begin to flip the game on its head.

On the drive following Drake's 34-yard boot with 10:50 to go, Carroll drove 75 yards in eight plays and found paydirt for the first time via a 4-yard Baxter Tuggle rushing score with 7:51 left. A Saints stop followed, and when Prka connected with tight end Carson Ochoa for a 27-yard score to make it 20-14 with 4:21 remaining, things started getting serious.

The Bears, suddenly needing to play damage control, went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and gave Carroll the ball back with 2:21 to play and a chance to win it. And that's exactly what Prka did, throwing a clutch 39-yard touchdown to Ochoa again on a third-and-10 to give the Saints their first lead of the game at the 1:44 mark.

It was a miraculous turnaround, and after holding a firm grip on the game's momentum almost all of the way through, Rocky was left shellshocked after seeing it slip through its fingers.

"Hats off to Carroll," Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said. "They've gone three weeks in a row now of being down in close games and battling. They did a hell of a job. ... They're the No. 10 team in the country for a reason.

"That's on me. I've got to do a better job preparing our team. I've got to do a better job of keeping the pedal down (with an) attack mentality."

Rocky's last-gasp offensive series, which started on its own 6-yard-line, went nowhere, clinching Carroll another win with drama attached to it as the pass game got its flowers. Prka was stellar, going 28 for 45 for 407 yards with the two scores, while a pair of his wideouts in Ochoa (105) and Chris Akulschin (127) broke the 100-yard mark, too.

The Frontier grind rolls on for both teams next week as Carroll returns home to welcome Arizona Christian, while Rocky will try and pick up the pieces when it travels to Eastern Oregon. And the Saints know the stakes if the wins keep coming, too — a continually-high national ranking, a conference championship and playoff football in Helena are all in the cards if Carroll keeps rolling.

It probably wouldn't prefer to continue to have so much chaos attached to its games going forward, but as Purcell noted, chaos is sometimes just the nature of the beast in the Frontier.

"This is the Frontier Conference," Purcell said. "You better not overlook anybody, because it gets real and it gets real in a hurry. ... Frontier Conference football, you better buckle your chin strap, because you know it's going to get wild."