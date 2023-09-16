BILLINGS — Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College's clash in Billings featured a wild comeback, while Montana Tech and Montana Western each picked up victories in their separate matchups.

Here's a look at the games from around the conference Saturday.

NOTE: Montana State-Northern's game at Arizona Christian was not over at press time.

No. 10 Carroll College 21, RV Rocky Mountain College 20

On the ropes and staring an upset to rival Rocky in the face for much of the afternoon, the Fighting Saints then went berserk, coming back from 20 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Battlin' Bears.

Scoreless with under eight minutes left in the game, Carroll unleashed a flurry of offense paired with defensive stops to improve to 3-0 and have its newest wild win after previously scoring a last-minute touchdown to defeat nonconference foe St. Thomas (Florida) last weekend.

Carroll quarterback Jack Prka, who threw the tying touchdown (paired with the go-ahead extra point) to tight end Carson Ochoa with 1:44 to play, finished 28-for-45 passing for 407 yards and two scores, both to Ochoa during the Saints' epic late-game run.

Both Ochoa and Chris Akulschin hit the 100 yards receiving mark for the Saints with 105 and 127, respectively. Tailback Baxter Tuggle got Carroll's scoring started with a 4-yard rushing score with 7:51 remaining.

Rocky (2-1) had a solid outing from Washington State transfer and quarterback Luke Holcomb, who finished with 177 yards and two touchdowns through the air in place of the injured Trent Nobach under center. Austin Drake additionally kicked through a pair of field goals.

Joseph Dwyer and DeNiro Killian caught the scores, with Killian leading the way among the Bears' wideouts with four catches for 50 yards.

Carroll will return back home to Helena as it hosts Arizona Christian next week, while Rocky will be on the road at Eastern Oregon.

For more on the Rocky-Carroll game, check out the game story here.

No. 16 Montana Tech 49, Eastern Oregon 31

The Orediggers' offense continued to look electric a week after dumping 37 points on NCAA Division II Central Washington in a win on the road, letting loose with a seven-touchdown day in Butte.

Blake Thelen went 14 for 17 with 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air plus a rushing score. Blake Counts paced the Tech (2-1) tailbacks with 122 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, while Kaleb Winterburn added 53 yards with a touchdown on nine carries.

Wyatt Alexander and Jordan Jackson each had a team-high four receptions for 75 and 68 yards, respectively, to lead the Diggers. Jadyn Downs and Cole Wyant additionally each had double-digit tackles for Tech with 11 and 10, respectively, while Kalispell Flathead alum Jaden MacNeil picked up an interception in the secondary.

EOU (0-3) led 3-0 after the first quarter, but a 28-point second frame by Tech had the Mountaineers stuck on the back foot for the rest of the game.

Quincy Glasper led EOU through the air with 183 yards, with backup Luke Ross' only pass attempt being a good one — an 86-yard strike to Malachi Spurrie in fourth-quarter garbage time, helping Spurrie lead all receivers with five catches for 147 yards.

Anthony Peterson was the Mounties' best player on the ground, taking 16 carries for 69 yards and two scores.

Tech welcomes No. 8 College of Idaho, which was off this weekend, to Alumni Coliseum at noon next Saturday.

For more on the Tech-EOU game, check out the game story here.

RV Montana Western 49, Lewis and Clark College (Oregon) 13

The Bulldogs (2-1) responded well to their narrow 37-35 defeat at C of I last weekend by pummeling the Pioneers in Dillon.

Quarterback Michael Palandri was excellent both through the air (276 yards, two touchdowns) and with his feet (77 yards), forming a strong partnership on the ground with running back DJ Kirven (137 yards, two touchdowns) as Western finished with 292 yards rushing overall.

Wideout Eli Nourse, a true freshman, had a nine-catch, 130-yard day with a touchdown to boot as Western finished with 556 yards of total offense. Defensively, linebacker Kameron Rauser had a field day, notching a team-high eight total tackles plus an interception, a sack and two pass breakups.

Lewis and Clark (1-2) scored the first 10 points and led the Bulldogs by a 10-7 margin after 15 minutes, but Western outscored the Pioneers 48-3 the rest of the way.

Cruz Montana quarterbacked L&C to 208 passing yards. Ellijah Washing had 11 touches for 56 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pioneers.

Western will stay in Dillon for its next game when it gets a visit from Southern Oregon at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Southern Oregon 49, NCAA Division III Willamette (Oregon) 7

The Raiders (1-1) returned from a bye week to rout an in-state foe in its home opener, with SOU never trailing.

Matt Struck and Blake Asciutto shared quarterback duties to great success: Struck had a game-high 180 yards and a touchdown, while Asciutto went for 167 yards and two scores, though Struck had 19 attempts to Asciutto's five.

Avery McCuaig was efficient on the ground, finding the endzone three times on just 10 carries for 48 yards. Champ Robertson also secured a rushing touchdown of his own.

Moku Noa had 119 yards and a touchdown on just two catches for the Raiders, the majority of which came on a 71-yard reception toward the end of the third quarter that was SOU's final score of the game. Twelve different SOU receivers caught passes with Sawyer Cleveland, Rayden Kaneshiro and Jackson Clemmer picking up a team-high three apiece.

The Raiders picked off Willamette (1-2) three times, with Spencer Kuffel responsible for two of them and Jaden Fliegel recording the other. Gabriel Herrera had the Bearcats' only touchdown, via a 2-yard run in the third.