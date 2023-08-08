CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and Providence represented Montana in the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's and women's soccer preseason polls, which were voted on by the league's coaches and released Tuesday.

Among both the men's and women's polls, the Battlin' Bears' men's team is projected to finish the highest among Montana schools, sitting in fifth on 130 points.

On the women's side, the Fighting Saints hold the top spot among teams from Big Sky Country as they're projected to finish in seventh place on 99 points.

Rocky's women are projected to finish eighth, while Carroll's men are slotted to finish 11th. Providence rounds out Montana's teams in the CCC for soccer as the Argos are projected to finish in 11th in the women's poll and 12th in the men's.

Warner Pacific (Oregon) was picked to win the men's CCC title with seven first-place votes, while the College of Idaho are projected to take the women's crown following 10 first-place votes.

Rocky's soccer seasons kick off at 4 p.m. Wednesday as the Bears' women's team hosts Casper (Wyoming) College for a scrimmage, while Carroll starts play with a Saturday exhibition doubleheader against Casper on the women's side at 11:30 a.m. and against the University of Lethbridge (Canada) at 2 p.m. for the men. Providence's women will welcome the University of Calgary (Canada) at noon Wednesday for its season opener in an exhibition of its own.