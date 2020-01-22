HAVRE — The Carroll College men’s basketball team usually hits its shots.
It ranks third in the Frontier Conference in field goal percentage.
That wasn’t the case on Wednesday night against Montana State Northern.
Carroll shot a dismal 34 percent as it suffered its second straight loss, this time to the Lights, 58-48.
The Saints took command of the game early and jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but it wasn’t long before Northern started roaring back.
Before Carroll knew it, the Lights grabbed their first lead with a 3-pointer from David Harris midway through the first half.
The Saints regained their compose and regained the lead after Shamrock Campbell hit a 3-pointer of his own followed by a score by Dennis Flowers III.
Carroll looked like it was going to take a lead into the halftime gave up two quick scores to tie the game 27-27.
In the second half, the Saints couldn’t find their touch from the field.
Northern took advantage but the Saints’ halted its momentum by speeding up the offense.
The Lights eventually caught up and took the lead on a 3-pointer by Adam Huse.
He finished with nine points while point guard Mascio McCadney lead the team with 19 points and two rebounds.
Carroll shot just 29 percent in the second half and 5 for 13 from 3-point range.
This marks the second straight loss for the Saintslafter losing to Montana Western last Friday and its first back-to-back losses since late November in California.
The road does not get easier as Carroll will have to travel to Providence on Saturday.
Northern will face Providence tomorrow in Havre.
